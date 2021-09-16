Kelsey Murphy joins FOX59 Morning News following Masterchef: Legends win

INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers native Kelsey Murphy is officially crowned the winner of “Masterchef: Legends.” Kelsey stopped by FOX59 on Thursday morning, hours after her big win was seen on TV.

Murphy said she got emotional watching it last night, because she is reminded of how wonderful the experience was.

In our interview, Murphy said “It’s really been you know really inspiring to see really all of Indianapolis get behind me and be so supportive and all my friends and family just cheering me on, day after day, week after week. You guys have just been so amazing, honestly I can’t thank you and really all of Indiana so much for everything.”

Thursday, Murphy revealed to FOX59, MasterChef would be partnering with GrubHub to give diners a chance to get food cooked by MasterChefs. And that’s not all, she said there’s more to come.