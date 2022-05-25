Kelsey Murphy, the winner of MasterChef Legends and Owner of “Inspo” at the Fishers test kitchen joins us to share some fun ideas ahead of the Indy 500 race weekend.

Breakfast Burrito:

Makes 4 Servings

8 slices bacon

1T vegetable oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1/2c black beans

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2T butter

8 large eggs

1c shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp salt

1/4c chopped fresh cilantro

1 avocado, sliced

4, 10in flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 400deg. Place bacon on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, or until crisp. Remove from the oven and place bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.

Heat a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions and bell pepper. Sautee for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add in black beans and salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute more. Place the veggie mixture into a separate bowl.

Return Sautee pan to stove over medium-low heat. Add 2T butter and allow to melt. Add in eggs and scramble using a rubber spatula. When eggs are halfway cooked add cheese, cilantro, and salt, and finish cooking eggs.

To assemble burritos, heat tortillas quickly over the stove or microwave to make them more pliable. On from half of the tortilla layer eggs, bacon, veggies, and avocado. Roll over tightly then fold in the sides and finish rolling the burrito.

You can eat these in several ways. If eating immediately, either enjoy it as is, or you can return the burrito to the Sautee pan and toast it on all sides. These can also be enjoyed later by wrapping in foil and bringing them on the go!

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

1 package of mini rolls such as Kings Hawaiian

2c shredded chicken

1/2c buffalo sauce

1/4c ranch

6 slices of cheddar cheese

1c shredded cheese

1/2c butter, melted

1T Dijon mustard

2T buffalo sauce

1tsp onion powder

2tsp dried parsley

Chopped green onion

Preheat oven to 350deg

Mix shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch.

Take rolls and slice the entire load in half. Place the bottom half in a greased baking dish.

On the bottom half place slices of cheddar cheese and top that with chicken mixture. Finally, top the chicken with the shredded cheese of your choice.

Place on the top bun.

Mix butter, mustard, buffalo sauce, onion powder, and dried parsley. Pour over buns and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Cover with foil

Place in oven covered for 10 minutes. Remove foil and continue to cook for an additional 5-10 minutes until cheese is melted and tops are slightly

toasted. Remove from oven and serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

For more information on Chef Kelsey, click here.

To learn more about Fishers Test Kitchen, click here.