Kids First on Fox: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Andrea Kamwendo, manager of program quality for LifeSmart Youth, discusses how kids can be impacted and supported if they are witnesses or victims of abuse in their home.

Additional resources:

Text HELLO to 741741 – Connect with a crisis counselor

Text TALK to 38255 – Support for handling difficult situations (e.g. stress, anxiety, family issues, bullying)

Domestic Violence Network (local)

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Office on Women’s Health: Effects of domestic violence on children

Child Welfare Information Gateway