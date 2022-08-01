4.6 million children in the United States live in homes with at least one gun that is loaded and unlocked.

A gun kept in the home is 43 times more likely to kill someone known to the family than to kill a stranger in self-defense.

Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana.

Lifesmart Youth CEO Tammie Carter joined us in the studio to discuss gun safety and its impacts.

