Kids First on Fox: Prepping for standardized tests

INDIANAPOLIS -- On our March edition of Kids First on Fox, Tonja Eagan, CEO of LifeSmart Youth and Lew Wallace Elementary school principal Jeremy Baugh discussed standardized testing.

The pressure of tests can leave both parents and students overwhelmed. Baugh and Eagan shared some tips to help.

"One strategy they can do is take practice tests. The Indiana Department of Education has fantastic resources," said Baugh. "Eat well, exercise. It's really important to have a healthy breakfast in the morning. I think sometimes we underestimate that." added Baugh.

Baugh is committed to seeing his students succeed. Last year, he stayed on the school's roof for 24 hours as part of a challenge for students to increase their scores.

This year, he plans on jumping out of a plane if 80% of students pass the IREAD-3 exam.