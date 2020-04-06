Kids first on Fox: Reassuring Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Coronavirus is impacting all of us in a big way.

It can be especially hard on children, who have to adjust to being away from friends and school.

They may not understand what is going on, and that can be scary.

Lifesmart Youth CEO Tonja Eagan shares some tips for how parents can help ease that stress and fear for their children.

More resources:

https://www.mghclaycenter.org/hot-topics/7-ways-to-support-kids-and-teens-through-the-coronavirus-pandemic/

https://childmind.org/article/talking-to-kids-about-the-coronavirus/

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/parenting-new-generation/202003/reassuring-children-during-the-covid-19-pandemic

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html

https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/coronavirus-how-talk-child.html