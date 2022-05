This week is Teacher Appreciation Week.

A January 2022 poll of the National Education Association finds 55% of educators say the pandemic made them more likely to leave the teaching profession earlier than planned. That’s nearly double the amount of teachers who said the same thing in 2020.

Teacher Appreciation Week is a great time to show some love to teachers.

Tammie Carter, CEO of LifeSmart Youth, shares ideas on how to do just that.