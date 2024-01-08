In Indiana, early literacy rates have been dropping for the past decade. The covid-19 pandemic, along with the learning disruptions it caused, was a big factor for that rate dropping even further. State leaders have acknowledged the dire situation the state’s youngest readers are in, and have set a goal to have 95% of Indiana’s third-grade students reading proficiently by 2027. Tammie Carter, CEO of LifeSmart Youth, joins the show to discuss how trusted adults can help kids of all ages learn to read and enjoy it!

