INDIANAPOLIS — Actress, director, and producer, Kim Fields is coming to Indy!

Fox59 gets the chance to speak with the star about what she’s doing here in the circle city, and the sweet words she has to share about working with Mike Epps.

We also hear how Epps is bringing authenticity to Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ starring Kim Fields!

Click here for more on Kim Fields’ visit to Indy!