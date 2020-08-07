Kim Galeaz makes favorite state fair foods

Craving Pork Chops and Pork Burgers from the State Fair Indiana Pork tent? Maybe even a Garbage Burger, corn on the cob and an Elephant Ear?! Just head to your kitchen and recreate them, says Dietitian Kim Galeaz. She gives you cooking and baking tips for these fair favorites, and even shows you a few tasty – and healthier twists – like Smokin’ Hot Butter for Corn on the Cob and a baked, not fried, Elephant Ear!

Kim’s Sweet & Smoky Pulled Pork

Sweet & Smoky Rub

4 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons Hungarian paprika

2 ½ to 3 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoons ground black pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

4 ½ to 4 ¾ pound center cut pork loin

12 ounces root beer

¼ to 1/3 cup liquid hickory smoke

1 bottle (18 – 22 oz.) favorite barbecue sauce

Whisk rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Trim pork loin only slightly; you want some fat left so the pulled pork has extra flavor. Cut pork loin into two or three large pieces if necessary to fit in your crock pot tightly in one layer. Rub sweet & smoky mixture thoroughly over loin pieces. Place in crock pot. Add root beer and liquid smoke. Cook on low 10 to 12 hours or until pork shreds easily with fork. (You can cook it on high for 4 hours, then on low for an additional 2 ½ hours or so if you’re short on time.) Remove cooked loin pieces to a big cutting board and shred with two forks. Remove and discard nearly all the cooking juice mixture, leaving behind a heaping 1 cup roughly. Pour in BBQ sauce and stir well. Add shredded pork back into crock pot and heat about 30 -45 minutes. Serve on buns or taco shells with favorite toppings. Refrigerate leftover pulled pork in tightly covered container.

Makes around 10 cups pulled pork (enough for at least 12 -14 sandwiches, depending on bun size).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Smokin’ Hot Butter (for Corn on the Cob)

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened and cut into pieces

1 tablespoon chipotle chili pepper

1½ tablespoons ancho chili pepper

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

¼ – ½ teaspoon Mexican hot chili powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons honey

Add all ingredients to food processor bowl in order listed. Blend/pulse until smooth. Place butter mixture in serving bowl. Serve at room temperature. Refrigerate leftover butter in tightly covered container and bring to room temperature (so it spreads easier) before serving. Makes about 1 cup.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Homemade Elephant Ears

½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 packet (6.5 oz.) pizza crust mix

1 to 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 large egg, slightly beaten

1/3 to ½ cup melted butter

Cinnamon sugar: mix ¾ cup sugar and 2 to 4 tablespoons ground cinnamon in a small bowl

Add milk, butter, 1 tablespoon sugar and vanilla extract to a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring, just until butter is melted and milk is warm, but not real hot or boiling. Remove from heat and set aside. Whisk pizza crust mix and 1 tablespoon flour in a large bowl. Pour warm liquid mixture into flour mixture along with the beaten egg and stir just until combined. Add last tablespoon of flour if mixture isn’t coming together. Avoid over-mixing. Form into a ball/mound in bowl, then coat with oil or butter. Cover bowl with towel and set aside in a warm location for about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Mixture will not really rise a lot, only a very slight amount.

Oven baked version: Heat oven to 400⁰F. Divide dough into four equal pieces, form slightly into a ball, then place on ungreased baking sheet (two per sheet). Pat and stretch each piece into a large irregular “ear” shape. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and lightly browned. Remove baking sheets to cooling racks and immediately brush with melted butter and sprinkle with lots of cinnamon-sugar. Enjoy warm.

Fried version: Add oil to a large Dutch oven stock-pot, enough for about 2 inches deep. Heat oil to 350⁰F but not higher than 375⁰F. Take one piece of dough, stretch/form into a large irregular piece and drop in hot oil. It will cook fast, about 30 seconds to 1 minute max on one side, then flip and cook until that side is browned/cooked, roughly 30 to 45 seconds more. Remove each fried elephant ear to paper towels to drain. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Enjoy warm.

Makes 4 large elephant ears.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD