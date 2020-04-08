Kim Galeaz shares ideas for Easter ham

This week many of us will buy a ham for Easter, but what size ham should you buy and what should you do with the leftovers? Dietitian Kim Galeaz has some ideas.

Cajun Red Beans and Rice with Ham & Andouille Sausage

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped sweet Vidalia onion

1 very large green bell pepper, finely chopped (at least 1 ½ cups)

2 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 can (14.5 ounces) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, undrained

3 cans (15 ounces each) Kroger red beans, rinsed and drained

1 ½ – 2 cups Kroger lower sodium chicken broth (at least 1 (14 oz. can)

2 – 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (Kroger purchased or Kim’s homemade)*

2 bay leaves

6 ounces Andouille pork sausage links, thinly sliced and halved

12 ounces ham, diced (a heaping 2 cups diced)

Hot cooked white or brown rice (at least 4 cups)

Heat oil in a large 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and green bell pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are completely tender. Add garlic, diced tomatoes, red beans, chicken broth, Cajun seasoning, bay leaves, sausage and ham. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and simmer 25-30 minutes, stirring a couple times. Remove bay leaves. Serve over hot brown or white rice. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days.

Makes 10 cups mixture (8 servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD with inspiration from ForkMorePork.com

Cuban Empanadas

1 package (15 ounces) Kroger refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on package

4 tablespoons yellow mustard

4 tablespoons dill pickle relish, drained

1 ½ cups ham, very finely chopped, almost minced

1 bag (8 oz.) Kroger shredded Swiss cheese

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water, milk or cream

Heat the oven to 400°F. Unroll crusts on a lightly floured work surface. Roll each into a 12-inch round roughly. Cut four 4 ½ to 5-inch circles in dough, roughly 4 from each circle. (You can re-roll the scraps from both pie crusts and get two more empanadas!) Spread a heaping ½ teaspoon mustard on each round, spreading all the way to edge practically. In center of each round, place 1 teaspoon dill pickle relish, 2 tablespoons minced ham and about 2 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese. In a small bowl, whisk egg with a tablespoon preferred liquid. Fold each dough half, tucking mixture in well. Brush top and edges of half circle with egg wash, then press edges tightly together and crimp edges to seal with a fork. With a knife, cut three slits on top of each empanada. Place empanandas on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until pie crust is done and golden brown. Cool slightly before serving. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered contain and enjoy within 4 days.

Makes 8 to 10 empanadas.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD