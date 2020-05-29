Kim Galeaz shows you how to upscale your summer sides and salads

Now that we’re starting to have more small family gatherings and get-togethers, you’ll probably be asked to “bring a dish” to the cookout. Dietitian Kim Galeaz says UPSCALE your summer sides and salads by using convenient, frozen BirdsEye meals and sides.

Italian Veggie Pasta Salad

3 bags (10 oz. each) Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made Rotini Marinara

1 very large red bell pepper, diced

2/3 cup diced red onion

2/3 cup black olives, sliced in half

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, cut into tiny ¼ to ½-inch diced pieces (roughly 1 ½ cups heaping cups cheese dices)

2/3 cup sliced pepperoncini, patted slightly dry

1 cup diced hard Italian salami (1/4 to ½-inch diced pieces)

1/3 to ½ cup chopped Italian parsley

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup favorite Italian dressing or vinaigrette

Cook BirdsEye Steamfresh Veggie Made Rotini Marinara in microwave according to package directions. Set aside to cool. While it cools, combine bell pepper, red onion, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, salami, parsley and Parmesan cheese in a very large bowl. Add cooled Rotini Marinara and Italian dressing and stir gently to combine and blend all ingredients. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Leftover salad can be refrigerated and enjoyed for up to 4 days. Makes about 9 ½ to 10 cups salad

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Asian Cauliflower Rice Salad with Peanut Dressing

Peanut Dressing

¼ to 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

4 to 5 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 teaspoons sesame oil

½ to ¾ teaspoon ground ginger

2 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

Salad

2 (10 oz.) bags frozen Birds Eye Steamfresh Riced Cauliflower

1 ½ cups shredded red cabbage

1 cup chopped green onions

1 orange bell pepper, chopped (at least 1 cup)

1 (8 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts, chopped

2/3 to 1 cup salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1 (15 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

Microwave two bags Birds Eye Steamfresh Riced Cauliflower according to package directions. Once cooked, set aside to cool. While riced cauliflower cools, prepare peanut dressing by whisking peanut butter, brown sugar, lime juice, orange juice, sesame oil, ground ginger and garlic in a small bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine cooled riced cauliflower, shredded red cabbage, green onions, orange bell pepper, chopped water chestnuts and peanuts. Toss lightly to combine. Gently stir in mandarin oranges along with peanut dressing. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container until serving time. Leftovers can be refrigerated and enjoyed within 3 to 4 days.

Makes about 9 ½ to 10 cups salad.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Smokey Corn & Onion Saute

4 slices bacon

1 sweet (such as Vidalia) onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 bag (10 oz.) frozen Birds Eye Steamfresh Selects Super Sweet Corn, cooked according to package directions

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme, rosemary and/or sage

Cook bacon in a 12-inch nonstick skillet until crisp. Remove from pan with slotted spoon. Reserve bacon. In same skillet over medium-high heat in bacon drippings, cook onion, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes or until softened and golden brown. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in hot prepared Super Sweet Corn, black pepper and thyme. Sprinkle with bacon. Makes 4 servings.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Birdseye.com and used with permission by Kim Galeaz RDN LD