KNIGHTSTOWN — The Hoosier Gym is a familiar Knightstown staple, but for decades, an outdoor court was also a popular place for people to gather. That court was destroyed in the 90’s, but now it’s making its return! Governor Eric Holcomb will speak at a dedication ceremony taking place on June 23.

FOX59 spoke with Kevin Richey, the community outreach coordinator for Academy Place, and Larry Loveall with Knightstown Kids, Inc.