Kylee’s Kitchen celebrates what would have been opening day of Indiana State Fair with unique recipes

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Fried baklava wontons
Ingredients for the wontons
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 3 ounces walnuts, chopped
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 24 wonton wrappers
- About 4 cups canola oil for deep frying
Ingredients for the syrup
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick (or 1 teaspoon cinnamon)
Directions for the wontons
- Combine walnuts, softened cream cheese, sugar, honey, and cinnamon.
- Lay out wonton wrapper and moisten edges with water.
- Place 1 teaspoon filling into center of wonton wrapper,
- Bring two opposite corners of wonton wrapper up to meet over filling and pinch seams together in a triangular shape, making sure to squeeze out as much air as possible while doing so.
- Preheat 1 inch of oil in frying pan over medium heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Drop wontons into hot oil, turning occasionally for 2-3 minutes or until they’re golden brown and crispy. Make sure to not overcrowd pan.
- Drain on paper towels.
Directions for syrup
- Combine all syrup ingredients in saucepan and cook on medium heat.
- Let syrup come to boil and then simmer for 5 minutes.
- Drizzle syrup on top of wontons, sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired, and serve.
Peanut butter and jelly grilled cheese with bacon
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Challenge butter, softened to room temperature
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 2 Tablespoons natural, creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons seedless raspberry jelly
- 2 slices bacon, halved
- 1 slice white cheddar cheese
- 2 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature
Directions
- Preheat skillet over medium heat.
- Butter one side of one slice of bread with 1 Tablespoon butter. Place bread butter side down in skillet.
- Spread peanut butter on bread while it’s in skillet.
- Spread jelly on top of peanut butter.
- Top with bacon and cheese slice.
- Take second piece of bread and spread cream cheese on it. Place bread on top of cheese with cream cheese side down to close up sandwich.
- Spread the other 1 Tablespoon butter on top of the bread.
- Cook until the bread on the bottom is golden brown, or about 3 minutes, and then flip over.
- Continue cooking until cheese is melted.
- Serve immediately.