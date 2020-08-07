Kylee’s Kitchen celebrates what would have been opening day of Indiana State Fair with unique recipes

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Fried baklava wontons

Ingredients for the wontons

  • 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 3 ounces walnuts, chopped
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 24 wonton wrappers
  • About 4 cups canola oil for deep frying

Ingredients for the syrup

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick (or 1 teaspoon cinnamon)

Directions for the wontons

  1. Combine walnuts, softened cream cheese, sugar, honey, and cinnamon.
  2. Lay out wonton wrapper and moisten edges with water. 
  3. Place 1 teaspoon filling into center of wonton wrapper,
  4. Bring two opposite corners of wonton wrapper up to meet over filling and pinch seams together in a triangular shape, making sure to squeeze out as much air as possible while doing so.
  5. Preheat 1 inch of oil in frying pan over medium heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  6. Drop wontons into hot oil, turning occasionally for 2-3 minutes or until they’re golden brown and crispy. Make sure to not overcrowd pan.
  7. Drain on paper towels.

Directions for syrup

  1. Combine all syrup ingredients in saucepan and cook on medium heat.
  2. Let syrup come to boil and then simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Drizzle syrup on top of wontons, sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired, and serve.
Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Peanut butter and jelly grilled cheese with bacon

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons Challenge butter, softened to room temperature
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 2 Tablespoons natural, creamy peanut butter
  • 2 Tablespoons seedless raspberry jelly
  • 2 slices bacon, halved
  • 1 slice white cheddar cheese
  • 2 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened to room temperature

Directions

  1. Preheat skillet over medium heat. 
  2. Butter one side of one slice of bread with 1 Tablespoon butter. Place bread butter side down in skillet.
  3. Spread peanut butter on bread while it’s in skillet. 
  4. Spread jelly on top of peanut butter.
  5. Top with bacon and cheese slice.
  6. Take second piece of bread and spread cream cheese on it. Place bread on top of cheese with cream cheese side down to close up sandwich.
  7. Spread the other 1 Tablespoon butter on top of the bread.
  8. Cook until the bread on the bottom is golden brown, or about 3 minutes, and then flip over.
  9. Continue cooking until cheese is melted. 
  10. Serve immediately.

