Kylee’s Kitchen: Christmas morning breakfast

Unwrapping all those presents on Christmas morning can work up your appetite.

Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing some breakfast recipes that your family can enjoy this holiday season.

Puff Pastry Cherry Snowflakes, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Puff Pastry Cherry Snowflakes

Yield: 6 pieces

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

6 Tablespoons of cherry preserves

Egg wash (1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water, mixed together)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Cut sheet of puff pastry into 6 equal pieces Cut “L” shape into the 4 corners of each puff pastry piece Add 1 Tablespoon of cherry preserves to center of each puff pastry square Fold the outer corners of each puff pastry square to the center Brush edges of puff pastry with egg wash Bake for about 15 minutes, or until puff pastry starts to turn golden brown Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before dusting with powdered sugar

Lemon Cream Cheese Puff Pastry Snowflakes, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Lemon Cream Cheese Puff Pastry Snowflakes

Yield: 6 pieces

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 /2 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 Tablespoons of Lemon curd

Egg wash (1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water, mixed together)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Cut sheet of puff pastry into 6 equal pieces Cut “L” shape into the 4 corners of each puff pastry piece Mix cream cheese and vanilla extract together and spread onto each of the puff pastry squares Add 1 Tablespoon of lemon curd to center of cream cheese mixture Fold the outer corners of each puff pastry square to the center Brush edges of puff pastry with egg wash Bake for about 15 minutes, or until puff pastry turns golden brown Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before dusting with powdered sugar

Puff pastry and lox, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Puff pastry and lox

Ingredients

For the dill cream cheese spread

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

4 ounces sour cream

4 Tablespoons dill, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

For the pastry

1 sheet puff pastry

Egg wash

2 Tablespoons Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

4 ounces smoked salmon, or lox

1/4 cup red onion, sliced

3 Tablespoons capers

1/4 lemon, very thinly sliced

2 Tablespoons chives, chopped

To make dill cream cheese spread

Beat the cream cheese at high speed for about 3 minutes or until it’s light and whipped. Add sour cream and beat until smooth Add dill and garlic powder and beat until combined. Let sit in refrigerator while you prepare the rest of the dish.

To make pastry

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Unroll puff pastry and brush with egg wash. Use a fork to poke it a few times to prevent it from puffing too much. Sprinkle Everything But the Bagel Seasoning on top. Bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until it puffs up and turns golden brown. Remove from oven—you may need to poke it in the center if it puffed up too much. Allow it to cool about 10 minutes before spreading the cream cheese mixture on top. Slice the smoked salmon into small pieces and evenly spread them on top of the cream cheese mixture. Add the rest of your toppings and cut into rectangular pieces. Serve immediately.