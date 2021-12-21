Kylee’s Kitchen: Eggnog French toast casserole

French toast is one of the most popular breakfast foods but can be a time-consuming way to start one’s day. But what happens if you take that delicious meal and turn it into a casserole you can make the night before and then just stick in the oven come the morning?

This morning in Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales throws in some holiday flair with her eggnog French toast casserole because no one wants to stand in front of the stove all morning long flipping pieces of toast while the family has fun opening presents.

Eggnog French toast casserole

Courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

For the eggnog

7 egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 Tablespoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the French toast

1 large loaf (16 ounces) brioche, challah or French bread, cubed and dried out overnight

1/2 cup (60 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (110 grams) brown sugar

1/2 t nutmeg

1/2 t cinnamon

1/4 cup (4 Tablespoons) Challenge unsalted butter, melted

Optional: candied cranberries, powdered sugar for decorating

Directions

For the eggnog

Whisk together egg yolks and sugar for about 1 minute, or until mixture is pale yellow. In a saucepan, combine heavy cream, whole milk, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. Cook over medium heat until it starts to steam and edges start to bubble. Temper the egg yolk/sugar mixture by slowly pouring 1 cup of the milk/cream mixture into the egg yolk/sugar mixture and whisking vigorously. Then pour all of the egg yolk/sugar mixture back into the saucepan while whisking. Cook over low heat while whisking for about 3 minutes, or until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla and salt.

For the French toast

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Place bread cubes in baking dish. Pour eggnog on top, making sure all of the bread cubes are saturated. Mix together flour, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and melted butter. Crumble topping over bread cubes. Bake French toast casserole for about 45 minutes, or until top is slightly browned, egg mixture is cooked, and internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Dust with powdered sugar or add candied cranberries on top if desired.