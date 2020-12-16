Kylee’s Kitchen: Fun Santa-themed treats for ‘Chocolate Covered Anything Day’

INDIANAPOLIS-- For most women, getting a manicure is a great way to treat yourself. A lot of us want to be up on the latest trends in color and design, many of which are seasonal. So what are the coolest looks for winter?

We went to an expert at Neat Mobile Nail Salon, which is known for its creative, detail-oriented and trendy designs. We talk to the owner and founder Lindsay Wainscott. For more information, head to their website.