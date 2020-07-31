Kylee’s Kitchen highlights versatility of avocados on National Avocado Day

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen
One of the best things about avocados is they take on whatever flavors your pair with them, and they add a lot of creaminess to the dish while doing so.
For National Avocado Day, I wanted to highlight the versatility of avocados by using them in both a savory and a sweet recipe.
Avocado pasta sauce
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 12 ounces spaghetti or pasta of your choice
Directions
- In a food processor, add flesh from avocados, garlic, basil, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Blend until creamy. If sauce is too thick, add another Tablespoon of lemon juice.
- Cook pasta per package directions
- Gently toss pasta in pan with sauce. Add protein, veggies, cheese, or whatever other mix-ins you want.
Lime and Coconut Avocado Tart
Ingredients for the crust
- 1/2 cup (50 grams) coconut flakes
- 1 cup (100 grams) graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter, melted
Ingredients for the filling
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar
- Zest of 2 limes ( about 4 teaspoons)
- 12 ounces Challenge cream cheese, at room temperature
- 3 avocados (about 275 grams), peeled and pitted
- Juice of 2 limes (about 4 Tablespoons)
- 1 cup (8 ounces) coconut cream
Directions for the crust
- Spray 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray and set aside.
- Toast coconut in frying pan (don’t add oil!) on low heat, stirring frequently until it starts to turn golden brown, or about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Add graham crackers, toasted coconut flakes, and sugar to food processor. Pulse to fine crumbs.
- Drizzle in butter and pulse until crumbs are coated and moist.
- Press crumb mixture into bottom of pan.
- Refrigerate while you make filling.
Directions for the filling
- Place sugar and lime zest in food processor and pulse.
- Add cream cheese and process until smooth.
- Add avocados and lime juice and process until smooth.
- Add coconut cream and process until smooth.
- Pour filling over crust and smooth top.
- Spray piece of plastic wrap with nonstick cooking spray and gently place it on top of filling.
- Refrigerate until set, or about 6 hours.
- Remove plastic wrap and garnish with more toasted coconut and whipped cream.