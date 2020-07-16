Kylee’s Kitchen makes Ice Cream Pizza for National Ice Cream Month

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Ice Cream Pizza
Ingredients
Pizza toppings
- 1 (48 ounce) container of Hudsonville Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream (Get a coupon for Hudsonville here!)
- 2 (4 ounce) bars of white chocolate
- 1/4 cup red candy melts
For the brown sugar cookie crust
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
For the strawberry topping
- 1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
Directions
For the brown sugar cookie crust
- Remove ice cream from freezer and place in refrigerator between 30 to 60 minutes before cookie crust will be done
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spray pizza pan with nonstick spray
- In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy
- Mix in eggs and vanilla extract
- In separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt
- Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just combined
- Press dough into prepared deep dish pizza pan and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown
- Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes
- Spread ice cream in even layer on top of cookie crust and place in freezer
For the strawberry topping
- Combine strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch in saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat
- Bring mixture to a simmer and allow it to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Mash the strawberries as you stir
- Remove it from heat and allow it to cool
- While it’s cooling, grate the white chocolate using a fine box grater so it resembles parmesan cheese
- Remove the ice cream pizza from the freezer and spread the strawberry topping on the ice cream
- Immediately sprinkle the white chocolate on top and place the red candy melts on the pizza so it resembles pepperoni
- Cover and store in freezer until you’re ready to serve it