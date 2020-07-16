Kylee’s Kitchen makes Ice Cream Pizza for National Ice Cream Month

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ice Cream Pizza
Ingredients
Pizza toppings

For the brown sugar cookie crust

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
  • 2  eggs
  • 4 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the strawberry topping

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch

Directions
For the brown sugar cookie crust

  1. Remove ice cream from freezer and place in refrigerator between 30 to 60 minutes before cookie crust will be done
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spray pizza pan with nonstick spray
  3. In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy
  4. Mix in eggs and vanilla extract
  5. In separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt
  6. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just combined
  7. Press dough into prepared deep dish pizza pan and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown
  8. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes
  9. Spread ice cream in even layer on top of cookie crust and place in freezer

For the strawberry topping

  1. Combine strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch in saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat 
  2. Bring mixture to a simmer and allow it to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Mash the strawberries as you stir
  3. Remove it from heat and allow it to cool
  4. While it’s cooling, grate the white chocolate using a fine box grater so it resembles parmesan cheese
  5. Remove the ice cream pizza from the freezer and spread the strawberry topping on the ice cream
  6. Immediately sprinkle the white chocolate on top and place the red candy melts on the pizza so it resembles pepperoni
  7. Cover and store in freezer until you’re ready to serve it

