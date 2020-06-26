Kylee’s Kitchen shares easy recipes using food pantry staples in honor of Pack the Pantries

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
In honor of our Pack the Pantries fundraising event, I’m sharing easy recipes using food pantry staples. I spoke with representatives from Midwest Food Bank Indiana and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to determine what ingredients are readily available and which ingredients for which clients need a little recipe inspiration.
Vegetarian burger macaroni and cheese
Ingredients
- 1 small onion, diced
- 12 to 16 ounces vegetable burger patties
- 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked
- 2 (8 ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Optional: Parsley
Directions
- Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
- Sauté the onion for several minutes until it starts to soften.
- Add the vegetable burger patties and break them up with spatula so they resemble ground beef crumbles.
- Add mustard, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne powder, salt and pepper and stir to incorporate.
- Stir in the milk, macaroni, diced tomatoes, and tomato sauce.
- Bring pot to boil then cover and reduce to simmer. Cook for about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Stir occasionally.
- After it’s done cooking, remove from heat and stir in cheddar cheese until it’s melted.
- You can sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Potato tacos with spicy cabbage slaw
Ingredients
For the spicy cabbage slaw
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Sriracha
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 pound red or green cabbage, shredded
For the potato tacos
- 3 pounds potatoes, cleaned and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
For the spicy cabbage slaw
- Combine the mayonnaise with apple cider vinegar, Sriracha, salt, and pepper.
- Mix with shredded cabbage and refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the potato tacos
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Rinse the potatoes under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch. Dry the potatoes as best as you can.
- In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the olive oil and seasoning.
- Pour onto a baking sheet and spread in a single layer
- Roast potatoes until fork tender, about 20 minutes
- Remove from oven
- Prepare tacos by putting potatoes in tortilla and topping with spicy cabbage slaw. Add cheese and cilantro if desired.