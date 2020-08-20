Kylee’s Kitchen shares single serving snacks for safer Indy 500 watch party

The Indy 500 is just three days away, and for just the fourth time in history, locals can watch the race live on TV. That is, of course, because fans aren’t allowed at IMS this year due to the pandemic.

If you are hosting a watch party, you may be wondering what type of safe snacks you can serve. Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing recipes for individually sized snacks for safer entertaining.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Buffalo chicken wonton bites

Ingredients

4 ounces Challenge cream cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup buffalo or hot sauce

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

Wonton wrappers

Green onions to garnish, if desired

Directions

Combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, Greek yogurt, buffalo sauce and blue cheese in saucepan over medium heat Stir ingredients until cheese is melted, or about 7 to 10 minutes Remove saucepan from heat and fold in chicken Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Spray muffin tin (mini or regular) with nonstick spray Place one wonton wrapper in each muffin tin cavity, pressing down gently Bake in oven for about 8 minutes, or until wonton wrappers start to brown Remove from oven and spoon buffalo chicken dip into each wonton cup Return to oven and bake another 5 to 8 minutes, or until wontons are golden brown Top with sliced green onions and additional blue cheese if desired

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Baked Asian pork meatballs

Ingredients

1 egg

1/4 cup almond flour

2 tablespoons peeled and minced ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 pound ground pork

Hoisin sauce

1 head butter lettuce

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Line baking sheet that has raised edges with aluminum foil and set aside Combine egg, almond flour, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, pepper, and salt in bowl Add ground pork to bowl and use hands to mix ingredients together until just combined Use hands to form 1-inch meatballs and place them onto baking sheet Bake for 10 minutes; switch oven to broil and broil meatballs until browned, or about 3 minutes Remove meatballs from oven and drizzle hoisin sauce on top Separate lettuce leaves from head of butter lettuce and place 1 meatball into each lettuce leaf before serving

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Hummus phyllo cups

Ingredients

1 box mini phyllo shells (found in freezer section at grocery store)

1/2 cup hummus

1/4 cup cucumber, finely diced

1/4 cup tomatoes, finely diced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 Tablespoons parsley, mined

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Place phyllo shells onto baking sheet and bake 5 minutes Remove from oven and let cool several minutes Fill shells with 1 teaspoon hummus Divide cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, and parsley evenly between the shells