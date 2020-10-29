Kylee’s Kitchen shares spooky Halloween-themed dishes

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is almost here.

If you are looking for something festive to make for the holiday, Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen has you covered.

She’s sharing how to make some spooky treats that look like they are watching you.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Bloodshot Eyeball S’mores Bars

Yield: One 8 x 8-inch dish, about 20 bars

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted Challenge butter, melted

3/4 cup (150 grams) brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup (150 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (100 grams) graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 king size chocolate bars (milk or dark chocolate, 7 ounces each)

20 marshmallows or 10 jumbo marshmallows cut in half

Wilton Red Sparkle Gel or other cookie icing

Candy eyes

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit; butter 8 x 8-inch pan and line with parchment paper. Butter parchment paper. Mix butter with brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir in flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, and salt. Spread evenly into prepared pan and smooth top. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes on middle rack. Cover top with chocolate bars and return to oven for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until chocolate just starts to melt. Remove from oven and top with marshmallows. Set oven to low broil. Return pan to oven for 1 to 2 minutes or until marshmallows start to turn golden brown. Watch marshmallows carefully to ensure they don’t burn. Remove from oven and cool. Decorate marshmallows with red gel in squiggly lines to resemble bloodshot eyes. Place candy eyes in center. Allow icing to set before removing from pan. Cut into bars and serve.

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Spaghetti and meatball eyeballs

Yield: Makes about 12 meatballs

Ingredients

For the sauce

2 Tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces onion, small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

56 ounces crushed tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

For the meatballs

1 egg

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup bread crumbs

12 slices mozzarella cheese

12 olive slices

12 candy eyes

Other Ingredients

1 pound squid ink pasta (or spaghetti), cooked

Directions

For the sauce

Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat and add onion. Cook, stirring often, until onion begins to brown slightly, or about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, bay leaf, salt, oregano, and black pepper. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer, stirring often, until sauce reduces slightly, about 30 minutes. Make meatballs while sauce simmers.

For the meatballs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet that has raised edges with aluminum foil and set aside. Combine egg, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes in medium-sized bowl. Add ground beef to bowl and use hands to mix ingredients. Add breadcrumbs to beef mixture and mix until just combined. Use hands to form 1 1/2-inch meatballs and place onto baking sheet. Bake until cooked through, about 18-22 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven and place cheese slice on top of each meatball. Return to oven for 2 to 3 minutes, or until cheese slice is melted. Remove from oven and place olive slice on top of each cheese slice. Place candy eye in center of each olive slice.

Assemble

Plate desired amount of pasta with about 1/2 cup sauce and 2 meatballs.