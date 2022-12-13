“Now, bring us some figgy pudding, and bring it out here!”

They are lyrics heard all over the world during this time of year, but how many people can say they’ve tried figgy pudding?

Follow along with Kylee Scales’ latest recipe in Kylee’s Kitchen, and you can be one of them!

Dark chocolate port figgy pudding

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients for the figgy pudding

80 grams (1/2 cup) dates, chopped

80 grams (1/2 cup) prunes, chopped

80 grams (1/2 cup) dried figs, chopped

80 grams (1/2 cup) raisins

1 cup ruby port wine

100 grams dark chocolate

2 large eggs

200 grams (1 cup) dark brown sugar

113 grams (1 stick) unsalted Challenge butter, melted and cooled

240 milliliters (1 cup) whole milk

300 grams (2 1/2 cups) all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cloves

Ingredients for the caramel sauce

113 grams (1 stick) unsalted Challenge butter

100 grams (1/2 cup) dark brown sugar

60 milliliters (1/4 cup) molasses

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Directions for the figgy pudding

Combine dried fruit and wine in saucepan and bring to boil. Once it boils, remove from heat, stir in chocolate, and cover with lid. Allow dried fruit to macerate in wine for 1 hour or up to 3 days in advance. Once dried fruit has macerated, mash with a fork until consistency is semi-smooth. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease bundt pan. Set aside. In large bowl, whisk eggs. Mix in brown sugar and butter. Mix in milk and mashed dried fruit/wine mixture. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices. Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients. Dump batter into greased bundt pan. Place bundt pan on baking sheet and into oven. Bake for 45 minutes or until figgy pudding becomes firm to touch and starts to pull away from sides. Run sharp knife around edges of pan and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Invert cake onto serving plate and it should pop right out.

Directions for the caramel sauce

In large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter, brown sugar and molasses. Once butter and brown sugar have melted, slowly stir in cream. Bring to boil and allow to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. Spoon over slices of figgy pudding before serving.