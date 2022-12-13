“Now, bring us some figgy pudding, and bring it out here!”
They are lyrics heard all over the world during this time of year, but how many people can say they’ve tried figgy pudding?
Follow along with Kylee Scales’ latest recipe in Kylee’s Kitchen, and you can be one of them!
Dark chocolate port figgy pudding
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients for the figgy pudding
- 80 grams (1/2 cup) dates, chopped
- 80 grams (1/2 cup) prunes, chopped
- 80 grams (1/2 cup) dried figs, chopped
- 80 grams (1/2 cup) raisins
- 1 cup ruby port wine
- 100 grams dark chocolate
- 2 large eggs
- 200 grams (1 cup) dark brown sugar
- 113 grams (1 stick) unsalted Challenge butter, melted and cooled
- 240 milliliters (1 cup) whole milk
- 300 grams (2 1/2 cups) all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
Ingredients for the caramel sauce
- 113 grams (1 stick) unsalted Challenge butter
- 100 grams (1/2 cup) dark brown sugar
- 60 milliliters (1/4 cup) molasses
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Directions for the figgy pudding
- Combine dried fruit and wine in saucepan and bring to boil. Once it boils, remove from heat, stir in chocolate, and cover with lid. Allow dried fruit to macerate in wine for 1 hour or up to 3 days in advance.
- Once dried fruit has macerated, mash with a fork until consistency is semi-smooth. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease bundt pan. Set aside.
- In large bowl, whisk eggs. Mix in brown sugar and butter. Mix in milk and mashed dried fruit/wine mixture.
- In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices.
- Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients.
- Dump batter into greased bundt pan. Place bundt pan on baking sheet and into oven. Bake for 45 minutes or until figgy pudding becomes firm to touch and starts to pull away from sides.
- Run sharp knife around edges of pan and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Invert cake onto serving plate and it should pop right out.
Directions for the caramel sauce
- In large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter, brown sugar and molasses.
- Once butter and brown sugar have melted, slowly stir in cream.
- Bring to boil and allow to boil for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt.
- Spoon over slices of figgy pudding before serving.