Kylee Scales joins FOX59 Morning News to share a fun recipe for July 4.

Bald Eagle Ranch Cheese Balls

Yield: Makes about 28 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 6 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing mix
  • About 28 round crackers
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
  • 2 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • About 28 cashews
  • About 56 peppercorns

Directions

  1. Combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing mix. I find it’s easiest to do this in a food processor.
  2. Using a tablespoon or small cookie scoop, scoop cheese ball mixture onto round cracker.
  3. Press pecan pieces in single layer around base of cheese ball.
  4. Press mozzarella onto top of cheese ball.
  5. Insert one cashew halfway into center of cheese ball so it resembles a beak.
  6. Insert one peppercorn on either side of cashew so they resemble eyes.