Kylee Scales joins FOX59 Morning News to share a fun recipe for July 4.
Bald Eagle Ranch Cheese Balls
Yield: Makes about 28 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 6 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing mix
- About 28 round crackers
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
- 2 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
- About 28 cashews
- About 56 peppercorns
Directions
- Combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing mix. I find it’s easiest to do this in a food processor.
- Using a tablespoon or small cookie scoop, scoop cheese ball mixture onto round cracker.
- Press pecan pieces in single layer around base of cheese ball.
- Press mozzarella onto top of cheese ball.
- Insert one cashew halfway into center of cheese ball so it resembles a beak.
- Insert one peppercorn on either side of cashew so they resemble eyes.