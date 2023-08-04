Friday, Aug. 4, marks National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Food blogger Kylee Scales is celebrating by offering tips on making the best chocolate chip cookies and sharing a unique recipe.

Her chocolate chip cookie focuses on brown butter and miso, which are trendy in the food world.

From Kylee:

What is miso?

Miso is fermented soybean paste. That probably doesn’t sound like an ingredient you want in chocolate chip cookies. The nutty, salty flavor of white miso paste is subtle, but it perfectly balances the sweetness of the chocolate chip cookies.

Image via Kylee Scales

What is brown butter?

Brown butter is butter cooked past the melting point. The milk solids caramelize, which results in a toasty, nutty flavor. You can make brown butter by melting butter on the stove until amber-colored flecks cover the bottom. Similarly to miso, brown butter has a subtle nutty, caramel flavor that works really well with brown sugar in cookies.

Do I need to treat brown butter differently than regular butter?

Yes! I’m a proponent of weighing all ingredients for correct measurements, and this is especially true with brown butter. It’s very important to weigh the butter AFTER browning because it loses water weight during the browning process.

Image via Kylee Scales

Can I use the brown butter while it’s still melted?

No! When baking cookies, all butter, including brown butter, needs to be room temperature–not melted. That means you need to chill the brown butter until it is solid. If you don’t do this, you’ll end up with cookies that look like puddles. That’s because we need the sugar granules to cut into the butter and create tiny air pockets to give it some lift.

What type of chocolate should I use?

I like to use a combination of chopped dark chocolate and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. This results in a more even distribution of chocolate throughout the cookie.

Image via Kylee Scales

Brown butter miso chocolate chip cookies

Yield: Makes about 28 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup + 6 Tablespoons (310 grams) Challenge unsalted butter

1 3/4 cup (375 grams) dark brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

3 Tablespoons (63 grams) white sweet miso paste

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups All Purpose flour (420 grams)

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup (85 grams) dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup (85 grams) mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Heat butter in pot with high sides over medium-high heat. Stir frequently, at least every minute. Butter will sizzle and foam. Once milk solids look amber in color and smell nutty, remove pot from heat and pour butter into bowl. Refrigerate butter until it’s room temperature. Measure out 1 cup brown butter (226 grams) and place in mixing bowl. Add both sugars and miso to bowl. Cream butter, sugars and miso on high speed until mixture is light and fluffy. Turn mixer to low and add eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla. In separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix until almost combined. Fold in chocolate, and mix until just combined. Cover dough and refrigerate. Chill for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours. When ready to bake cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Measure out 50 grams dough (about 1/4 cup) and roll into ball. Place dough on greased baking sheet or baking sheet with silicone baking mat. Bake for 11-12 minutes, rotating cookie sheet halfway through baking time. Remove baking sheet from oven and cool for several minutes before moving to wire rack to cool completely. Store cookies in airtight container for up to 5 days.