Kylee Scales with Kylee’s Kitchen wants to change the way you think about slow cookers.

Our resident food blogger offers some tips for getting the most out of your slow cooker and shares some best practices for using the device.

You’ll find the recipes featured in her segment below.

Photo via Kylee Scales

Saucy Slow Cooker Meatballs

Ingredients

For the meatballs

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

2 eggs

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

1 Tablespoon dried mint (or 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the sauce

2 Tablespoons oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup red wine, lemon juice, or wine vinegar

56 ounces crushed tomatoes

3 Tablespoons harissa

Optional: Fresh mint or parsley, chopped

Directions

For the meatballs

In large bowl, break up ground beef and pork. Set aside. Mix together panko, eggs, shallot, garlic, mint, cumin, oregano, and salt. Use hands to carefully combine ingredients with meat. Roll meat mixture into golf-ball sized meatballs. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Place meatballs in skillet, making sure not to crowd pan, and brown meatballs. Set meatballs aside.

For the sauce

Add onion and salt to skillet and cook until soft and translucent. Add cumin and cinnamon to skillet and cook for about 1 minute. Deglaze skillet with wine. Add contents of skillet to slow cooker. Pour crushed tomatoes into slow cooker and mix. Add meatballs to slow cooker and cover in sauce. Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 4 hours, or until meatball internal temperature registers 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix harissa into sauce, top with fresh herbs, and serve with orzo or bread.

Yield: Makes about 28 meatballs

Time: About 4 1/2 hours

Image via Kylee Scales

Slow Cooker Harissa Eggplant

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds eggplant, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup harissa, divided

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 Tablespoons lemon juice (1 lemon), divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Optional: Yogurt, crumbled feta, fresh mint or parsley

Directions

Combine eggplant, 1/4 cup harissa, 2 Tablespoons lemon juice, and kosher salt in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for about 6 hours or until eggplant is very tender. Add remaining harissa and lemon juice to slow cooker and stir. Serve with optional toppings.

Yield: Makes about 4 (1/2 cup) servings

Time: About 4 hours

Image via Kylee Scales

Image via Kylee Scales

Image via Kylee Scales