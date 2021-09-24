Flavors of fall: Kylee’s Kitchen celebrates the new season with squash, pears

It hasn’t been a full week of fall yet, but a lot of us are eager to fully embrace the new season by pulling out our favorite sweaters from the closet, ordering pumpkin spice lattes, and planning our Halloween costumes.

In Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is celebrated by incorporating seasonal foods like squash and pears. She stopped by the studio to share some tasty recipes that you can enjoy on a fall day (or any day you feel like some fall flavors.)

Butternut squash and goat cheese tart

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

12 ounces butternut squash, diced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons honey

1 sheet puff pastry (thawed)

4 ounces goat cheese

3 Tablespoons walnuts (or pecans)

1 Tablespoon sage, chopped

Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 Tablespoon water)

Optional: Pomegranate arils, pomegranate molasses, honey, dried cranberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Add butternut squash to baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle salt and pepper on top. Roast for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. While butternut squash is roasting, mix butter and honey. Roll out puff pastry on baking sheet. Score a 1/2-inch border around the edges (don’t cut all the way through) and prick the center all over with a fork. Spread honey butter in center and top with goat cheese. Scatter butternut squash, nuts, and sage over goat cheese. Brush egg wash on puff pastry border. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Top with pomegranate arils and pomegranate molasses or dried cranberries and more honey if desired.

Chai-poached pear tarte tatin

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

6 cups water

6 chai tea bags

4 cloves

3 cardamom pods (don’t use ground cardamom, omit if you don’t have)

2 cinnamon sticks

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

5 bosc pears (you may need 6 if small)

1/4 cup (4 Tablespoons or half a stick) butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 sheet puff pastry (thawed)

Directions

Bring water, tea bags, cloves, cardamom pods, and cinnamon sticks to boil in large pot. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and steep 30 minutes. Remove tea bags, cloves, cardamom pods, and cinnamon sticks and add sugar and vanilla paste to pot and bring mixture to simmer. While waiting for it to simmer, core pears with melon baller from bottom of fruit and peel the pears. Place in pot once it comes to simmer and cover with circle of parchment paper (this is called a cartouche). Allow pears to simmer for 20 minutes. Remove pears from pot. Bring liquid in pot to boil and continue boiling until it reduces by half and is the consistency of maple syrup (this could take upwards of 30 minutes). Whisk in butter and salt. Cut pears into quarters, but make sure to keep one half in tact for the center. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter pie plate. Pour 1/2 cup of the reduced chair syrup into pan. Place pear half in center, cut side up, and arrange remaining pear quarters around the outside edge with the skinny part pointing toward center. Drape puff pastry over pie pan and tuck the edges under the pears. Baked for about 25 to 30 minutes or until puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 30 minutes. Invert tart onto serving dish or into another pie pan.

Squash harvest salad

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

2 delicata squash, seeds removed and sliced into 1/2-inch thick moons

12 ounces brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

6 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

1 Tablespoon stone ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

5 cups kale

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

1/3 cup feta, crumbled

1/4 cup pomegranate arils

2 Tablespoons roasted pepitas

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide delicata squash between 2 baking sheets and evenly spread brussels sprouts on third baking sheet. Drizzle vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast vegetables for 20 minutes. Do not flip vegetables to allow for caramelization. Remove from oven. Combine olive oil, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt, and pepper in mason jar and shake until combined. Add kale to large bowl. Drizzle a little dressing on kale and massage leaves for about 1 minute. Add squash, brussels sprouts, shallot, feta, pomegranate arils, and pepitas. Drizzle dressing on top and mix.