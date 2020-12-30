Kylee’s Kitchen: 2021 food trends

Many people have been looking forward to 2021 after the unprecedented year that’s been 2020.

Kylee’s Kitchen is also focusing on the future this morning with some of the top food trends expected for 2021.

Southwestern quiche with hot honey

Southwestern quiche with hot honey, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients for pie crust

1 3/8 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (40 grams) cornmeal (if you don’t have cornmeal, use an additional 40 grams flour)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 stick (154 grams) unsalted butter

4.5 Tablespoons (66 grams) cold water

Ingredients for custard

4 ounces bacon, medium dice

3 ounces sweet onion, medium dice

8 ounces corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 jalapeño, small dice

4 large eggs

6 fluid ounces heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup (4 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Ingredients for hot honey

1/2 cup honey

1 Tablespoon hot sauce

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions for pie crust

Mix flour, cornmeal, salt, and butter until pieces of butter are very small. Add water to flour mixture 1 tablespoon at a time and mix just until dough comes together. Shape dough into disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before baking. Preheat oven to 385 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out dough to 12-inch circle and transfer to 9-inch pie pan. Trim and crimp edges. Line pie shell with parchment paper and pie weights. Bake until edges turn pale gold in color, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and remove paper and weights. Bake an additional 5 minutes, or until bottom of crust turns light gold in color.

Directions for custard

Decrease oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook bacon over medium heat in skillet. Use slotted spoon to transfer bacon to paper-towel-lined plate. Leave fat in skillet. Saute onion, corn, and jalapeno in bacon fat until onion is translucent and corn is tender, about 5 minutes. In bowl, combine and whisk eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Place grated cheese, bacon pieces, onion, corn, and jalapeño in pie shell. Pour egg mixture over everything. Bake until quiche is just set, about 35 to 45 minutes.

Directions for hot honey

Add all ingredients to small saucepan on stove over medium heat. Allow mixture to come to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, allow it to continue boiling for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and carefully pour mixture into mason jar. Allow to cool completely before topping with lid.

Coffee cardamom mixed nuts

Coffee cardamom mixed nuts, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 pound mixed nuts

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 Tablespoon instant espresso powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In large mixing bowl, beat egg white and vanilla extract together until frothy. Add nuts to mixture and stir to coat evenly. Add sugar to bowl and stir until nuts are evenly coated. Repeat with cocoa powder, espresso powder, cardamom, and salt. Transfer nuts to baking sheet and spread in even layer. Roast about 40 minutes, making sure to stir nuts every 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet.

Lemon cardamom bars

Lemon cardamom bars, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients for bars

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) brown sugar

1 egg, white and yolk separated

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped raw pecans

Ingredients for glaze

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup (125 grams) powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons milk

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Directions for bars

Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Cream butter and sugars together. Add egg yolk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract, and mix until combined. In separate bowl, combine flour, cardamom, and salt. Add dry ingredients to butter mixture and mix until combined. Spread mixture evenly in 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Brush mixture with beaten egg white and sprinkle pecans on top. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the top turns golden brown.

Directions for glaze

While the bars are baking, melt butter in small saucepan over low heat. Continue to heat the butter until you notice light brown specks at bottom of pan. This should take around 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar, milk, and lemon juice. Glaze should be drizzling consistency. If it is too thick, add more milk. Immediately after removing bars from oven, drizzle glaze over top. Allow to cool before cutting.