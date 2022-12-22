When you’re planning out the Christmas breakfast, you don’t want to commit to something that requires hours in the kitchen away from family.

That’s why Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing a sweet treat that you can make in advance!

Cranberry almond wreath

Yield: 6 servings

Time: 20 minutes prep, 1 hour cook

Ingredients for the cranberry filling

5 ounces whole cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

Ingredients for the almond filling

4 ounces marzipan

4 Tablespoons Challenge Vanilla Fudge Butter Snack Spread

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Ingredients for the wreath

1 all-butter puff pastry sheet

Ingredients for the icing

120 grams (1 cup) confectioners’ sugar

Juice from 1 orange

Zest from 1 orange

Optional decorations

Sliced almonds

Pomegranate arils

Directions for the cranberry filling

Mix cranberry sauce and ginger. Set aside.

Directions for the almond filling

Combine marzipan and Challenge Vanilla Fudge Butter Snack Spread in one bowl and microwave for 20 – 30 seconds or until softened. Add almond extract to bowl and stir until combined.

Directions for the wreath

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread cranberry filling evenly across puff pastry sheet. Crumble almond filling over top of cranberry filling. Starting on long side, roll dough into the tube. Use pizza cutter to cut rolled up dough in half lengthways. Cross two strips of dough in center. Lift one piece over and under other piece. Continue until strips are intertwined. Bring both ends of dough together to form wreath. Transfer dough to parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes uncovered. Remove aluminum foil and bake another 15 to 20 minutes or until pastry turns golden brown. Set aside to cool.

Directions for the icing

Use fork or whisk to combine powdered sugar with 1 Tablespoon of orange juice. Add more orange juice 1 teaspoonful at a time until icing is desired consistency. Stir in orange zest. Drizzle icing over cooled wreath. Sprinkle sliced almonds and pomegranate arils on icing before it hardens. Cut and serve

Notes: If planning to make this wreath ahead of time, prepare everything up to the point of baking. Cover and refrigerate it. When ready to bake, allow wreath to come to room temperature first.