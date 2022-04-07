People around the country will crack open a cold one for National Beer Day on April 7. But if you’re someone who prefers wine or liquor, you can still toast to National Beer Day — just bake instead!
Kylee Scales is making an orange cardamom beer cake in Kylee’s Kitchen. According to Kylee, baking with beer results in a more tender crumb and imparts flavor. Beer is also a natural leavening agent. The more you know!
Orange cardamom beer cake
Yield: One 8 1/2″ loaf cake
Time: About 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients for the cake
- 240 grams (2 cups) cake flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
- 117 grams (1/2 cup) beer
- 30 grams (2 Tablespoons) orange juice
- 248 grams (1 1/4 cup) granulated sugar
- Zest from 1 orange
- 113 grams (8 Tablespoons) Challenge unsalted butter, room temperature
- 100 grams (2 large) eggs
- 28 grams (2 large) egg yolks
Ingredients for the glaze
- 227 grams (2 cups) confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 30 grams (2 Tablespoons) beer
- 30 grams (2 Tablespoons) orange juice
Directions for the cake
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Grease 8 1/2″ x 4 1/2″ loaf pan and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and cardamom together. Set aside.
- Combine beer and orange juice. Set aside.
- In large mixing bowl, mix together sugar and orange zest for about 30 seconds or until orange zest is fragrant.
- Add butter and cream at high speed until mixture appears light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Add eggs one at a time on low speed, making sure batter absorbs each egg before adding another.
- Scrape down bowl and add half of dry ingredients. Mix on low speed until just combined. Then add half of beer/orange juice mixture. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Mix on low speed until batter is just combined.
- Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and bake for about 45 minutes, or until cake pulls away from edges and registers around 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Remove from oven and let cool for at least an hour before icing.
Directions for the glaze
- Add beer to powdered sugar and mix. Then add orange juice and mix until smooth. Icing should be thick, but still pourable.
- Remove cake from loaf pan and drizzle top with icing.
- Wait for icing to set before cutting and serving cake.