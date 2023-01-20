Elevate your standard plate of cheese and crackers with some brûléed cheese crostini in Kylee’s Kitchen!

In honor of National Cheese Day, Kylee Scales is showing us three ways to enjoy a toasted bread appetizer.

Brûléed Blue Cheese Crostini with Pear and Walnuts

Yield: 12 servings

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 baguette, cut into 1/2″-thick slices

2 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter, softened

2 red anjou or Bartlett pears, sliced thin

4 ounces blue cheese, sliced thin

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

Hot honey for drizzling

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread baguette slices with thin layer of butter. Bake in oven until golden and toasted, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Place one slice of pear on each baguette slice and top with blue cheese. Sprinkle sugar on top of blue cheese. Use kitchen torch to caramelize sugar. Drizzle hot honey over cheese and top with walnut pieces. Serve immediately.

Brûléed Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig and Hazelnuts

Yield: 12 servings

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 baguette, cut into 1/2″-thick slices

2 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter, softened

3/4 cup fig preserves

1 (8-ounce) goat cheese log, sliced thin

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

Hot honey for drizzling

1/4 cup hazelnuts, chopped and toasted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread baguette slices with thin layer of butter. Bake in oven until golden and toasted, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Spread fig preserves on each baguette slice and top with goat cheese. Sprinkle sugar on top of goat cheese. Use kitchen torch to caramelize sugar. Drizzle hot honey over cheese and top with hazelnut pieces. Serve immediately.

Brûléed Brie Crostini with Chocolate and Pistachios

Yield: 12 servings

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 baguette, cut into 1/2″-thick slices

2 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter, softened

3/4 cup raspberry preserves

4 ounces dark chocolate, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 ounces brie cheese, cut into 1/8-inch strips

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread baguette slices with thin layer of butter. Bake in oven until golden and toasted, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Spread raspberry preserves on each baguette slice and top with piece of chocolate and brie. Sprinkle sugar on top of brie. Use kitchen torch to caramelize sugar. Top with pistachio pieces. Serve immediately.