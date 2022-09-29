Thursday is National Coffee Day, so Kylee Scales has crafted a treat that’s perfect for enjoying with a mug of your favorite java in Kylee’s Kitchen.

Chai-spiced coffee truffles





Yield: Makes about 30 truffles

Time: About 1 hour

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

180 milliliters (3/4 cup) heavy cream

1/2 cup coffee beans

360 grams dark chocolate (around 60% cacao), chopped fine

1 Tablespoon Dutch-processed cocoa powder

Directions

Combine ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, cloves, and black pepper. Set aside 1 Tablespoon. Pour heavy cream in small saucepan with spice mixture and coffee beans. Heat on low-medium until it simmers. Remove from heat, place lid over saucepan, and steep for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight in the refrigerator. Strain cream to remove coffee beans and return to simmer. Pour over chopped chocolate. Let sit for 3 minutes and stir until chocolate melts and is smooth. Let cool until solid—about 1 hour in refrigerator. Combine leftover spice mixture with cocoa powder. Scoop teaspoon-sized balls of ganache and roll in cocoa powder-spice mixture. Store truffles in refrigerator.