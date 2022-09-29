Thursday is National Coffee Day, so Kylee Scales has crafted a treat that’s perfect for enjoying with a mug of your favorite java in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Chai-spiced coffee truffles
Yield: Makes about 30 truffles
Time: About 1 hour
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons ground cardamom
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 180 milliliters (3/4 cup) heavy cream
- 1/2 cup coffee beans
- 360 grams dark chocolate (around 60% cacao), chopped fine
- 1 Tablespoon Dutch-processed cocoa powder
Directions
- Combine ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, cloves, and black pepper. Set aside 1 Tablespoon.
- Pour heavy cream in small saucepan with spice mixture and coffee beans. Heat on low-medium until it simmers.
- Remove from heat, place lid over saucepan, and steep for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight in the refrigerator.
- Strain cream to remove coffee beans and return to simmer. Pour over chopped chocolate. Let sit for 3 minutes and stir until chocolate melts and is smooth.
- Let cool until solid—about 1 hour in refrigerator.
- Combine leftover spice mixture with cocoa powder.
- Scoop teaspoon-sized balls of ganache and roll in cocoa powder-spice mixture.
- Store truffles in refrigerator.