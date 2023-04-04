This Easter, Kylee’s Kitchen is celebrating the Easter bunny with a sweet take that will have you hopping for seconds!

The classic hollow chocolate bunny is tasty, but it can get a bit boring. That’s why Kylee Scales is making the most of that hollow space inside the yummy chocolate shell.

Strawberry cheesecake-filled bunnies

Yield: Makes enough filling for 7 (3.5 ounce) chocolate bunnies

Time: 10 minutes active, 3 hours waiting

Ingredients

Hollow chocolate bunnies

0.5 pounds strawberries, hulled

60 grams (1/2 cup) confectioners’ sugar

0.5 ounces freeze-dried strawberries

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces coconut cream

8 ounces sour cream

7 grams (1 packet) unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

Directions

Heat sharp paring knife under warm water. Cut off bunnies’ ears as close to top as possible. Add strawberries to blender and puree until smooth. Pour puree into another bowl and set aside. Blend confectioners’ sugar and freeze-dried strawberries. Add cream cheese and blend until smooth, scraping sides as needed. Add coconut cream and blend several minutes on high speed until fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add sour cream. Return strawberry puree to blender and mix just until combined. Sprinkle gelatin over water and bloom for 5 minutes, or until gelatin has absorbed all water. Microwave gelatin for 30 seconds, stirring every 10 seconds. It should look like clear liquid. Slowly add into blender mixture on low speed. Use funnel to pour cheesecake mixture into cavity of hollow chocolate bunnies. Transfer bunnies to refrigerator in upright position. Allow cheesecake mixture to set for several hours before serving.