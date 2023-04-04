This Easter, Kylee’s Kitchen is celebrating the Easter bunny with a sweet take that will have you hopping for seconds!
The classic hollow chocolate bunny is tasty, but it can get a bit boring. That’s why Kylee Scales is making the most of that hollow space inside the yummy chocolate shell.
Strawberry cheesecake-filled bunnies
Yield: Makes enough filling for 7 (3.5 ounce) chocolate bunnies
Time: 10 minutes active, 3 hours waiting
Ingredients
- Hollow chocolate bunnies
- 0.5 pounds strawberries, hulled
- 60 grams (1/2 cup) confectioners’ sugar
- 0.5 ounces freeze-dried strawberries
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 ounces coconut cream
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 7 grams (1 packet) unflavored gelatin
- 1/4 cup cold water
Directions
- Heat sharp paring knife under warm water. Cut off bunnies’ ears as close to top as possible.
- Add strawberries to blender and puree until smooth. Pour puree into another bowl and set aside.
- Blend confectioners’ sugar and freeze-dried strawberries. Add cream cheese and blend until smooth, scraping sides as needed.
- Add coconut cream and blend several minutes on high speed until fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add sour cream. Return strawberry puree to blender and mix just until combined.
- Sprinkle gelatin over water and bloom for 5 minutes, or until gelatin has absorbed all water.
- Microwave gelatin for 30 seconds, stirring every 10 seconds. It should look like clear liquid. Slowly add into blender mixture on low speed.
- Use funnel to pour cheesecake mixture into cavity of hollow chocolate bunnies.
- Transfer bunnies to refrigerator in upright position. Allow cheesecake mixture to set for several hours before serving.