Kylee’s Kitchen: Desserts that won’t take up any oven space this Thanksgiving

For many households, Thanksgiving is the day we get the maximum use out of the oven. With so many staples like turkey, stuffing, and casseroles competing for oven time — what are you supposed to do for dessert?

Luckily, Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen has some tips. She is sharing no-bake dessert recipes that will please any Thanksgiving day crowd.

Pumpkin tiramisu

Yield: 9 pieces

Pumpkin tiramisu, courtesy of Kylee Scales

Ingredients for the mousse

1 1/4 cup (300 grams) pumpkin puree

8 ounces mascarpone cheese

1 cup (113 grams) powdered sugar

1 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups (360 milliliters) heavy cream

Ingredients for espresso mixture

3/4 cup boiling water

1 Tablespoon (4 grams) espresso powder

1 Tablespoon (15 milliliters) brandy, Bailey’s, rum, cognac, or hazelnut liqueur (optional)

Ingredients for assembly

7 ounces Italian ladyfingers, crunchy

Directions for the mousse

In large bowl, beat together pumpkin puree on low speed with mascarpone, powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract and salt. Slowly pour in heavy cream while continuing to beat on low speed. Once heavy cream is incorporated, beat mixture at medium speed until soft peaks form.

Directions for espresso mixture

Mix espresso powder with boiling water. Once cooled, stir in alcohol.

Directions for assembly

Use pastry brush to brush ladyfingers with espresso mixture. Place in single layer at bottom of 9×9-inch baking dish. Scrape half of pumpkin mousse mixture on top of lady fingers. Use pastry brush to brush remaining ladyfingers with espresso mixture. Place in single layer on top of mousse. Scrape remaining mousse on top of lady fingers and smooth. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours but overnight is preferable. When ready to serve, garnish with pumpkin pie spice, if desired.

Chocolate Grand Marnier Pie

Yield: 8 servings

Chocolate Grand Marnier Pie, courtesy of Kylee Scales

Ingredients for the crumb crust

210 grams Oreo cookie crumbs (about 20 cookies pulverized in food processor)

6 Tablespoons Challenge salted butter

For the filling

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese

1 cup (113 grams) powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon Grand Marnier

1 Tablespoon orange zest

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

10 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted

2 cups (480 milliliters) heavy cream

Directions for the crumb crust

Mix crumbs with melted butter. Press evenly into bottom and up sides of 9-inch pie dish. Freeze for at least 15 minutes before adding filling.

Directions for the filling

With whip attachment on mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add Grand Marnier, orange zest, vanilla, and salt, and mix to combine. With mixer running, slowly add warm chocolate and whip on low speed until just combined. With mixer still running, add heavy cream in slow steady stream. Once heavy cream is fully incorporated, whip on medium speed to medium stiff peaks. Pour filling into pie crust and spread into even layer. Cover directly to surface with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set—at least 6 hours. Decorate with chocolate curls and/or candied orange peels when ready to serve.

Slow cooker white chocolate macadamia nut bread pudding

Yield: 8 servings

Slow cooker white chocolate macadamia nut bread pudding

Ingredients

4 large eggs

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups heavy cream

2 Tablespoons Challenge unsalted butter

4 cups (6 ounces) challah, brioche, or French bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, crusts removed, dried out overnight

4 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

3/4 cup (94 grams) macadamia nuts, chopped and toasted

4 ounces white chocolate, grated

Directions

Beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract on low speed in large bowl. Beat in heavy cream on low. Set aside. Butter 4 or 5-quart slow cooker. Place bread cubes and white chocolate in slow cooker. Strain cream/egg mixture over bread cubes and stir to combine. Let stand at least an hour so bread absorbs cream/egg mixture. Sprinkle macadamia nuts on top. Cover and cook on low for 2 – 3 hours, or until bread pudding is mostly set but still slightly jiggly and edges are starting to turn golden brown. (If you prefer, bake in oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 – 45 minutes) Optional: When done baking sprinkle top of bread pudding with more granulated sugar and use a kitchen torch to brûlée the top of the bread pudding. Sprinkle top of bread pudding with grated white chocolate. Cool 20 minutes and serve.