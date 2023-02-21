King cake is one of the most delicious and traditional ways to celebrate Mardi Gras, but Kylee Scales is offering a simple option this morning in Kylee’s Kitchen.
While most king cake is made with time-consuming brioche dough, she’s taking a shortcut and using store-bought puff pastry — as well as incorporating bananas to the dessert.
Easy Bananas Foster King Cake
Yield: 12 servings
Time: About 1 hour
Ingredients for the cake
- 1 sheet puff pastry
- 2 Tablespoons Challenge salted butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon rum (or 1/2 teaspoon rum extract)
- 1 teaspoon banana extract (you can substitute vanilla extract)
- 100 grams (1/2 cup) brown sugar
- 15 grams (2 Tablespoons) all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
- 2 Tablespoons pecans, chopped
- 1 banana, peeled and sliced thin
Ingredients for the icing
- 115 grams (1 cup) powdered sugar
- 1/8 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Yellow, green, and purple food coloring
Directions for the cake
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring puff pastry to room temperature. Cut it down the middle lengthwise in two equal pieces.
- Mix together butter, rum, extract, sugar, flour, cinnamon, cardamom, and pecans. Fold in banana pieces.
- Spread half of the mixture on one half of the puff pastry sheet and the rest of the mixture on the other half.
- Roll up each puff pastry piece from the long edges like a log. Place the two pieces side-by-side and twist one over the other to form a rope.
- Transfer the twisted puff pastry onto the parchment paper and shape it into an oval. Pinch ends together.
- Bake 30 – 35 minutes until golden brown on top and cooked through. Set aside to cook.
Directions for the icing
- Combine powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. Stir until smooth. Icing should be thick but pourable.
- Divide icing into three bowls. Color with yellow, green, and purple food coloring.
- Pour icing over cooled king cake and allow icing to set.
- Slice and serve.