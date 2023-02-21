King cake is one of the most delicious and traditional ways to celebrate Mardi Gras, but Kylee Scales is offering a simple option this morning in Kylee’s Kitchen.

While most king cake is made with time-consuming brioche dough, she’s taking a shortcut and using store-bought puff pastry — as well as incorporating bananas to the dessert.

Easy Bananas Foster King Cake

Yield: 12 servings

Time: About 1 hour

Ingredients for the cake

1 sheet puff pastry

2 Tablespoons Challenge salted butter, melted

1 Tablespoon rum (or 1/2 teaspoon rum extract)

1 teaspoon banana extract (you can substitute vanilla extract)

100 grams (1/2 cup) brown sugar

15 grams (2 Tablespoons) all purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

2 Tablespoons pecans, chopped

1 banana, peeled and sliced thin

Ingredients for the icing

115 grams (1 cup) powdered sugar

1/8 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Yellow, green, and purple food coloring

Directions for the cake

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring puff pastry to room temperature. Cut it down the middle lengthwise in two equal pieces. Mix together butter, rum, extract, sugar, flour, cinnamon, cardamom, and pecans. Fold in banana pieces. Spread half of the mixture on one half of the puff pastry sheet and the rest of the mixture on the other half. Roll up each puff pastry piece from the long edges like a log. Place the two pieces side-by-side and twist one over the other to form a rope. Transfer the twisted puff pastry onto the parchment paper and shape it into an oval. Pinch ends together. Bake 30 – 35 minutes until golden brown on top and cooked through. Set aside to cook.

Directions for the icing

Combine powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. Stir until smooth. Icing should be thick but pourable. Divide icing into three bowls. Color with yellow, green, and purple food coloring. Pour icing over cooled king cake and allow icing to set. Slice and serve.