Kylee’s Kitchen: Fun Santa-themed treats for ‘Chocolate Covered Anything Day’

It’s “Chocolate Covered Anything Day,” the perfect time for some fun, delectable holiday treats.

Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen joins FOX59 Morning News with some Santa-themed recipes.

Santa Suit Ice Cream Cones

Ingredients

Fudge dipped cones

8 ounces white chocolate

Red oil-based food coloring

2 ounces milk or dark chocolate

Gold sprinkles

Hudsonville Extra Indulgent ice cream

Directions

Line baking sheet with wax paper. Melt red candy wafers in microwave for 1 minute. Remove from microwave, stir, return to microwave for 30 seconds. Repeat until candy wafers are melted and smooth. Dip cones in melted red candy wafers up to the fudge brim. Pull cone out of candy melts, scrape excess from bottom, and set on wax paper to harden. Repeat process with all cones. Melt chocolate in microwave and transfer to sandwich bag or piping bag. Snip off small corner of bag. Use bag to draw small rectangle (don’t fill it in) onto fudge part of cone. Adhere gold sprinkles to melted chocolate. Return to wax paper for a few minutes until chocolate hardens. Serve with Hudsonville’s Extra Indulgent ice cream.

Santa Hat Ice Cream Cones

Ingredients

Sugar cones

10 ounces white chocolate

Red oil-based food coloring

Mini marshmallows, cut in half

Hudsonville Extra Indulgent ice cream

Directions

Line baking sheet with wax paper. Microwave one sugar cone in microwave for about 15 seconds. Carefully try to bend tip of cone. If it doesn’t bend, return to microwave for another 15 seconds. Repeat process until you can bend tip. I microwaved my sugar cones for 30 seconds in a 900 watt microwave. Melt 8 ounces of white chocolate in microwave for 30 minute. Remove from microwave, stir, return to microwave for 15 seconds. Repeat until white chocolate is melted and smooth. Use oil-based food coloring to color white chocolate red. Dip cone in melted chocolate, coating everything up to the base. Pull cone out of candy melts, allow excess to drip off, and set on wax paper to harden. Repeat process with all cones. Melt remaining 2 ounces white chocolate in microwave and dip base of cone and tip into melted chocolate. Adhere mini marshmallows around base and on tip. Return to wax paper to harden. Scoop your favorite Extra Indulgent ice cream flavor into bowl and serve with Santa hat on top.