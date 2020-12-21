Kylee’s Kitchen: Get on board with a hot chocolate board this holiday season

Hot chocolate is a delicious way to get cozy during the colder months.
In Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales invites you to add some color and flavor to your hot chocolate with a festive hot chocolate board.
Hot Chocolate Board
Ingredients
- Candy canes, spoons, cinnamon sticks, or other stirrers of choice
- Sprinkles
- Cookies, wide variety of your favorites
- Marshmallows
Directions
- Place stirrers in cups and arrange in zigzag pattern across board.
- Line up three small bowls in center and fill with sprinkles.
- Arrange cookies around stirrers.
- Fill in gaps in center with marshmallows.