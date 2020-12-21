Kylee’s Kitchen: Get on board with a hot chocolate board this holiday season

Hot chocolate is a delicious way to get cozy during the colder months.

In Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales invites you to add some color and flavor to your hot chocolate with a festive hot chocolate board.

Hot Chocolate Board

Ingredients

Candy canes, spoons, cinnamon sticks, or other stirrers of choice

Sprinkles

Cookies, wide variety of your favorites

Marshmallows

Directions

Place stirrers in cups and arrange in zigzag pattern across board. Line up three small bowls in center and fill with sprinkles. Arrange cookies around stirrers. Fill in gaps in center with marshmallows.