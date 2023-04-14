Each year, FOX59 and CBS4 team up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank for “Pack the Pantries.” It’s a drive where people donate money to allow the food drives to buy items at wholesale prices.
Kitchen staples like yogurt are items that can a long way if you’re willing to do a little work.
Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing sweet and savory ways you can utilize your yogurt regardless if you have fresh, frozen or canned ingredients at your disposal.
PB&J Yogurt Bowl
Yield: 1 serving
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup yogurt
- 2 Tablespoons strawberry or raspberry jam
- 2 Tablespoons creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons granola
Directions
- Add yogurt to bowl
- Layer toppings over yogurt
Tropical Yogurt Bowl
Yield: 1 serving
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup yogurt
- 1/2 banana, sliced
- 1/4 cup pineapple or mango, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted
Directions
- Add yogurt to bowl
- Layer toppings over yogurt
Savory yogurt bowl
Yield: 2 servings
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients for the base
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 2 Tablespoons tahini
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon chile powder
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Ingredients for the mix-ins
- Farro or brown rice
- Sweet potatoes, diced, roasted
- Chicken, baked, diced
- Tofu, cubed, baked
- Chickpeas, drained, roasted
- Red onion, finely sliced
- Cucumbers, thinly sliced into half moons
- Pita bread, torn into 1-inch pieces, toasted
- Fresh herbs
Directions
- Mix the base ingredients together.
- Spread on large platter or divide into bowls.
- Layer desired mix-ins on top.
Key Lime Yogurt Dip
Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 12 ounces yogurt
- Zest from 1 lime
- Juice from 1 lime (2 Tablespoons)
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup or honey (optional)
Directions
- Mix ingredients together.
- Serve with graham crackers, strawberries, or other fruit.
Kale Yogurt Dip
Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 12 ounces plain yogurt
- 2 cups kale, de-stemmed, shredded, massaged
- 4 green onions, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Mix ingredients together.
- Serve with pita, chips, carrots, peppers, or other vegetables.