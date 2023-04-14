Each year, FOX59 and CBS4 team up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank for “Pack the Pantries.” It’s a drive where people donate money to allow the food drives to buy items at wholesale prices.

Kitchen staples like yogurt are items that can a long way if you’re willing to do a little work.

Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing sweet and savory ways you can utilize your yogurt regardless if you have fresh, frozen or canned ingredients at your disposal.

PB&J Yogurt Bowl

Yield: 1 serving

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup yogurt

2 Tablespoons strawberry or raspberry jam

2 Tablespoons creamy or crunchy peanut butter

2 Tablespoons granola

Directions

Add yogurt to bowl Layer toppings over yogurt

Tropical Yogurt Bowl

Yield: 1 serving

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup yogurt

1/2 banana, sliced

1/4 cup pineapple or mango, sliced

2 Tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

Add yogurt to bowl Layer toppings over yogurt

Savory yogurt bowl

Yield: 2 servings

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients for the base

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons tahini

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chile powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the mix-ins

Farro or brown rice

Sweet potatoes, diced, roasted

Chicken, baked, diced

Tofu, cubed, baked

Chickpeas, drained, roasted

Red onion, finely sliced

Cucumbers, thinly sliced into half moons

Pita bread, torn into 1-inch pieces, toasted

Fresh herbs

Directions

Mix the base ingredients together. Spread on large platter or divide into bowls. Layer desired mix-ins on top.

Key Lime Yogurt Dip

Yield: About 2 cups

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces yogurt

Zest from 1 lime

Juice from 1 lime (2 Tablespoons)

2 Tablespoons maple syrup or honey (optional)

Directions

Mix ingredients together. Serve with graham crackers, strawberries, or other fruit.

Kale Yogurt Dip

Yield: About 2 cups

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces plain yogurt

2 cups kale, de-stemmed, shredded, massaged

4 green onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Mix ingredients together. Serve with pita, chips, carrots, peppers, or other vegetables.