Kylee’s Kitchen: Gingerbread peppermint stick ice cream sandwiches

Ice cream sandwiches are a classic treat you can find in freezers all over the world.

While chocolate sandwich cookies and vanilla ice cream is the most common combination, there is no shortage of possibilites.

This morning in Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is throwing in some holiday flair by making gingerbread peppermint stick ice cream sandwiches!

Gingerbread peppermint stick ice cream sandwiches

Courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Yield: Makes 18 cookies / 9 ice cream sandwiches

Ingredients for the cookies

3 1/2 cups all purpose flour (420 grams)

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

12 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature (170 grams)

3/4 cup brown sugar (160 grams)

1/2 cup molasses (170 grams)

1 large egg (55 grams)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Ingredients for the icing (optional)

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted (60 grams)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon water or milk

Ingredient for ice cream sandwiches

1/2 carton Hudsonville’s Limited Edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream

Directions for the cookies

Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, cloves, allspice, and salt. Set aside. Cream butter and brown sugar for 5 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add molasses, egg, and vanilla and cream on medium speed for 1 minute. Add flour mixture to wet ingredients and mix on low speed until just combined. Divide dough in half. Wrap each half in plastic wrap and shape into discs. Refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours and up to 3 days. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line 2 baking sheets with silicone mats or parchment paper. Remove cookie dough from refrigerator. Flour work surface, hands, and rolling pin. Roll out dough 1/4-inch thick. Use your cookie cutter and cut dough into gingerbread man shapes and place on baking sheets. Re-roll leftover scraps and use cookie cutter again. Repeat until all dough is used. Bake cookies 8-10 minutes. They shouldn’t get any darker. Allow to cool.

Directions for the icing

Mix together all ingredients until no clumps remain. It should be very thick. Add more powdered sugar if needed. Transfer icing to squeeze bottle or pour into pastry bag with small tip. Decorate gingerbread men as desired.

Directions for assembly

Turn one cookie bottom-side-up and place cookie cutter on top. Add 1/4 cup softened ice cream to center of cookie cutter and spread. Remove cookie cutter and top with second cookie. Press cookies together and place in freezer for at least 30 minutes before serving. Store extra ice cream sandwiches in freezer.