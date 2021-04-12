Kylee’s Kitchen: Grilled cheese and wine

Monday is National Grilled Cheese Day! And while many people like to nibble on cheese while enjoying a glass of wine, Kylee Scales is pairing the two in a different way in Kylee’s Kitchen.

She’s elevated the classic grilled cheese with some red onions caramelized in red wine.

Grilled cheese and wine

Ingredients for the red wine onions

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound red onion, julienned

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon fresh thyme (or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme)

Ingredients for the grilled cheese sandwich

2 slices thick, good quality bread

2 tablespoons butter, softened to spreadable consistency

2 ounces cream cheese, softened to spreadable consistency

White cheddar cheese, sliced to fit size of bread, around 4 slices

Gouda cheese, sliced to fit size of bread, around 4 slices

2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions for the red wine onions

Heat butter in large saucepan over medium low heat until melted. Add onions to pan, season with salt, and cook, stirring every few minutes, until onions are translucent and starting to caramelize, about 15 minutes. Add red wine, sugar, and thyme to pan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to slow simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid evaporates, between 45 minutes to 1 hour, but could be longer. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.

Directions for the grilled cheese sandwich

Butter one side of each slice of bread Flip bread over and spread cream cheese on both slices Add half of the white cheddar and half of the gouda to one slice of bread and then add the other half of the cheeses to the other slice. Add a layer of red wine onions to one slice before topping with the other slice Heat skillet to medium-low heat. Add olive oil to skillet, and swirl to coat. Add sandwich to skillet. After about 30 seconds, push down on sandwich for even browning and to help melt cheese. Flip sandwich after about 2 minutes, or when bread starts to turn golden brown. Continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve immediately. Store leftover red wine onions in refrigerator for up to 1 week.