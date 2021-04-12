Kylee’s Kitchen: Grilled cheese and wine

Monday is National Grilled Cheese Day! And while many people like to nibble on cheese while enjoying a glass of wine, Kylee Scales is pairing the two in a different way in Kylee’s Kitchen.
She’s elevated the classic grilled cheese with some red onions caramelized in red wine.
Grilled cheese and wine
Ingredients for the red wine onions
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 pound red onion, julienned
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup dry red wine
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme (or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme)
Ingredients for the grilled cheese sandwich
- 2 slices thick, good quality bread
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened to spreadable consistency
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened to spreadable consistency
- White cheddar cheese, sliced to fit size of bread, around 4 slices
- Gouda cheese, sliced to fit size of bread, around 4 slices
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
Directions for the red wine onions
- Heat butter in large saucepan over medium low heat until melted.
- Add onions to pan, season with salt, and cook, stirring every few minutes, until onions are translucent and starting to caramelize, about 15 minutes.
- Add red wine, sugar, and thyme to pan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to slow simmer.
- Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid evaporates, between 45 minutes to 1 hour, but could be longer.
- Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.
Directions for the grilled cheese sandwich
- Butter one side of each slice of bread
- Flip bread over and spread cream cheese on both slices
- Add half of the white cheddar and half of the gouda to one slice of bread and then add the other half of the cheeses to the other slice.
- Add a layer of red wine onions to one slice before topping with the other slice
- Heat skillet to medium-low heat. Add olive oil to skillet, and swirl to coat.
- Add sandwich to skillet. After about 30 seconds, push down on sandwich for even browning and to help melt cheese. Flip sandwich after about 2 minutes, or when bread starts to turn golden brown.
- Continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
- Store leftover red wine onions in refrigerator for up to 1 week.