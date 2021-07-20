Kylee’s Kitchen: Healthy (and yummy) after school snacks

As kids prepare to head back to school, parents may be in need of ideas for healthy after school snacks.

Kylee Scales is offering her take in Kylees’s Kitchen on festive guacamole and hummus treats that are good for your kids as well as fun to eat.

Octopus hummus (Octomus)

Kylee’s Kitchen Octomus

Ingredients for the hummus (Yield: Makes about 1 cup)

1/4 cup (64 grams) tahini, stirred

2 garlic cloves

2 Tablespoons (30 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste (I used around 1/2 teaspoon)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste (I used around 1/2 teaspoon)

1 (15.5 ounce) can cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup (45 grams) chopped red cabbage, boiled 1 minute

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 Tablespoons (30 milliliters) cold water

Ingredients for the octopus

1 orange bell pepper

1 large carrot

2 candy eyeballs

Directions for the hummus

Add tahini to bowl of food processor and run for 1 minute until tahini is lighter in color and more creamy. Add the garlic, olive oil, salt, and black pepper to the food processor, and process for another minute until well-blended. Add half the chickpeas and process for 1 minute before scraping the bowl, adding the other half of the chickpeas, and processing for another minute. Add the red cabbage and the baking soda to the bowl and process for another minute. With food processor on, slowly add water until hummus reaches smooth consistency.

Directions for the octopus

Turn pepper on its side and cut about 1/2 inch below the stem. Use a paring knife to cut out the seeds and the pith from the inside. Slice carrot into thin circles.

Assembly

Transfer hummus to large, shallow bowl or deep dish plate. Place pepper in center and use carrot slices to create 8 tentacles stretching from the pepper to the edge of the plate. Arrange the wider slices so they are closest to the pepper, and the slices should progressively get smaller as they get closer to the edge of the plate. Spread a dab of nut butter or honey on the back of each eyeball and stick on the pepper. Serve with vegetables and crackers.

Crocodile guacamole (Guacadiles)

Kylee’s Kitchen Guacadiles

Yield: Makes 4 “guacadiles,” or the equivalent of 2 cups of guacamole

Ingredients for the guacamole

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1/2 jalapeño, no seeds, finely chopped

Ingredients for the crocodiles

1/4 cup matchstick carrots, cut in thirds

8 cucumber slices, not peeled

8 candy eyeballs

Directions

Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits. Save the avocado skin and set aside. Scoop the flesh of the avocados out of the rind and place in a medium bowl. Pour lime juice and salt in bowl with avocados. Mash it all together until just combined (don’t over mix!) Fold in the red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño and mix well. Taste the guacamole and adjust seasoning if necessary.

For assembly

Place 1/4 of guacamole back into each of the 4 avocado skins Add 2 cucumber slices sticking straight up at the back of the wider portion of the avocado. Repeat for each of the 4 avocado skins. Stick 1 candy eyeball in front of each cucumber slice. Arrange carrots around inside edge of avocado skins. Serve with vegetables and chips.