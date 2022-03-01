Mardi Gras is a celebration with many food traditions, and the king cake is probably the most famous.

In Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is going way back to a sweet Mardi Gras treat that precedes the multi-colored king cake.

It’s called galette des rois, and inside is a hidden almond or bean. Whoever gets the piece with the hidden ingredient is crowned king for the day!

Galette des rois

Photo courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients for the frangipane:

200 grams (3/4 cup + 2 Tablespoons) Challenge European Style Butter Unsalted Butter, softened

200 grams (1 cup) granulated sugar

200 grams (2 1/3 cups) almond flour (or almond meal)

2 Tablespoons orange zest (from 1 orange)

2 large eggs

5 teaspoons Grand Marnier

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the galette

2 circles puff pastry dough about 9 inches in diameter

1 whole almond or fava bean

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 Tablespoon water)

Ingredients for the simple syrup

50 grams (3 Tablespoons) water

50 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar

Directions for the frangipane

Beat butter and sugar with mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add almond flour and beat until combined. Add eggs, Grand Marnier, vanilla extract, almond extract, and salt. Mix until smooth.

Directions for the galette

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place one puff pastry circle on sheet. Leaving 1-inch border, evenly spread frangipane in center of circle. Hide whole almond or fava bean in frangipane. Brush diameter with egg wash Position second puff pastry circle on top so edges line up with first circle. Press around border with fingertips to seal. Use back of table knife to create scallop border by pressing into dough every 1/2 inch. Place galette de rois in refrigerator to firm up for at least a half hour. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Etch design into top of galette making sure not to pierce through dough. Brush egg wash over design. Use sharp knife to make several tiny cuts in top piece of puff pastry for steam vents. Bake cake for about 15 minutes, or until pastry is puffed and it looks golden brown.

Directions for the simple syrup

While galette bakes, make simple syrup. Combine sugar and water in small saucepan and bring to boil. Set aside to cool. After removing galette de rois from oven, brush simple syrup over surface and serve.