Mardi Gras is a celebration with many food traditions, and the king cake is probably the most famous.
In Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is going way back to a sweet Mardi Gras treat that precedes the multi-colored king cake.
It’s called galette des rois, and inside is a hidden almond or bean. Whoever gets the piece with the hidden ingredient is crowned king for the day!
Galette des rois
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients for the frangipane:
- 200 grams (3/4 cup + 2 Tablespoons) Challenge European Style Butter Unsalted Butter, softened
- 200 grams (1 cup) granulated sugar
- 200 grams (2 1/3 cups) almond flour (or almond meal)
- 2 Tablespoons orange zest (from 1 orange)
- 2 large eggs
- 5 teaspoons Grand Marnier
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Ingredients for the galette
- 2 circles puff pastry dough about 9 inches in diameter
- 1 whole almond or fava bean
- Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 Tablespoon water)
Ingredients for the simple syrup
- 50 grams (3 Tablespoons) water
- 50 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar
Directions for the frangipane
- Beat butter and sugar with mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Add almond flour and beat until combined.
- Add eggs, Grand Marnier, vanilla extract, almond extract, and salt. Mix until smooth.
Directions for the galette
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place one puff pastry circle on sheet.
- Leaving 1-inch border, evenly spread frangipane in center of circle.
- Hide whole almond or fava bean in frangipane.
- Brush diameter with egg wash
- Position second puff pastry circle on top so edges line up with first circle. Press around border with fingertips to seal.
- Use back of table knife to create scallop border by pressing into dough every 1/2 inch.
- Place galette de rois in refrigerator to firm up for at least a half hour.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Etch design into top of galette making sure not to pierce through dough.
- Brush egg wash over design.
- Use sharp knife to make several tiny cuts in top piece of puff pastry for steam vents.
- Bake cake for about 15 minutes, or until pastry is puffed and it looks golden brown.
Directions for the simple syrup
- While galette bakes, make simple syrup. Combine sugar and water in small saucepan and bring to boil.
- Set aside to cool.
- After removing galette de rois from oven, brush simple syrup over surface and serve.