It’s National Pumpkin Day, and what better way to celebrate than with FOX59’s Queen of the Kitchen? Kylee Scales joined the morning show with two recipes that you can try — homemade pumpkin puree and whipped pumpkin feta dip.
Here’s what to look for:
- First, start with a taste test, canned vs. fresh pumpkin.
- What type of pumpkin should we use for pumpkin puree?
- What is the difference between canned pumpkin and fresh pumpkin?
- When is it most beneficial to use fresh versus canned?
- Talk about the pumpkin whipped feta recipe and why fresh pumpkin is best in this recipe.
Homemade pumpkin puree:
- Yield: Makes 4 cups puree
- Time: About 15 minutes prep, 75 minutes cooking
Ingredients
- 1 pie pumpkin
- 1 Tablespoon avocado oil (promotes even browning)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Wash and dry the pumpkin and cut it in half.
- Use ice cream or cookie scoop to scrape out seeds and pulp. Set aside to make roasted pumpkin seeds if desired.
- Bruch avocado oil on the flesh side of pumpkin halves.
- Place halves flesh side down on the baking sheet. Use a knife to pierce pumpkin skin several times.
- Place in oven for 75 minutes, flipping pumpkins to flesh side up halfway through cooking.
- Remove from oven and peel the skin off each half.
- Transfer pumpkin to a food process and process until smooth, scraping down the bowl as necessary.
- Place pumpkin puree in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Whipped pumpkin feta dip:
- Yield: 8 servings
- Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 10 ounces sheep’s milk feta cheese, block, drained from brine
- 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly cracked
Directions:
- Put feta in a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping sides as needed.
- Add pumpkin puree and blend until smooth.
- Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.
- Transfer the dip to the refrigerator and chill until ready to serve.
- Garnish with thyme leaves, honey, black pepper, and pumpkin seeds, and serve with toasted pita, crackers, or baguette if desired.