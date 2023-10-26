It’s National Pumpkin Day, and what better way to celebrate than with FOX59’s Queen of the Kitchen? Kylee Scales joined the morning show with two recipes that you can try — homemade pumpkin puree and whipped pumpkin feta dip.

Here’s what to look for:

First, start with a taste test, canned vs. fresh pumpkin.

What type of pumpkin should we use for pumpkin puree?

What is the difference between canned pumpkin and fresh pumpkin?

When is it most beneficial to use fresh versus canned?

Talk about the pumpkin whipped feta recipe and why fresh pumpkin is best in this recipe.

Homemade pumpkin puree:

Yield: Makes 4 cups puree

Time: About 15 minutes prep, 75 minutes cooking

Ingredients

1 pie pumpkin

1 Tablespoon avocado oil (promotes even browning)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash and dry the pumpkin and cut it in half. Use ice cream or cookie scoop to scrape out seeds and pulp. Set aside to make roasted pumpkin seeds if desired. Bruch avocado oil on the flesh side of pumpkin halves. Place halves flesh side down on the baking sheet. Use a knife to pierce pumpkin skin several times. Place in oven for 75 minutes, flipping pumpkins to flesh side up halfway through cooking. Remove from oven and peel the skin off each half. Transfer pumpkin to a food process and process until smooth, scraping down the bowl as necessary. Place pumpkin puree in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Whipped pumpkin feta dip:

Yield: 8 servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

10 ounces sheep’s milk feta cheese, block, drained from brine

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly cracked

Directions:

Put feta in a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping sides as needed. Add pumpkin puree and blend until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. Transfer the dip to the refrigerator and chill until ready to serve. Garnish with thyme leaves, honey, black pepper, and pumpkin seeds, and serve with toasted pita, crackers, or baguette if desired.