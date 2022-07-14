For many, it’s one of the highlights of a holiday meal: a delicious serving of mac and cheese.

This morning in Kylee’s Kitchen, she is showing off a one-pot wonder that has the perfect balance of “meltiness” and creaminess.

No-boil creamy macaroni and cheese

Courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Yield: About 6 servings

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Challenge unsalted butter

3 cups evaporated milk

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, room temperature

2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated (set aside 4 ounces for topping)

6 ounces American cheese, cubed

4 ounces smoked gouda cheese, graded

1/2 pound cavatappi pasta, uncooked

Optional: 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease 9-inch square baking dish with butter. Set aside. Blend evaporated milk, cream cheese, dry mustard, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, ground cayenne, smoked paprika, and black pepper. Mix in 8 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, American cheese, smoked gouda cheese, and uncooked pasta. Pour into prepared pan, cover with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover pan, stir, sprinkle reserved cheese on top and panko if using, and bake 15 – 20 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned. Let cool at least 10 minutes and serve.