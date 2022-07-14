For many, it’s one of the highlights of a holiday meal: a delicious serving of mac and cheese.
This morning in Kylee’s Kitchen, she is showing off a one-pot wonder that has the perfect balance of “meltiness” and creaminess.
No-boil creamy macaroni and cheese
Yield: About 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Challenge unsalted butter
- 3 cups evaporated milk
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 12 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated (set aside 4 ounces for topping)
- 6 ounces American cheese, cubed
- 4 ounces smoked gouda cheese, graded
- 1/2 pound cavatappi pasta, uncooked
- Optional: 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease 9-inch square baking dish with butter. Set aside.
- Blend evaporated milk, cream cheese, dry mustard, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, ground cayenne, smoked paprika, and black pepper.
- Mix in 8 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, American cheese, smoked gouda cheese, and uncooked pasta.
- Pour into prepared pan, cover with foil, and bake for 30 minutes.
- Uncover pan, stir, sprinkle reserved cheese on top and panko if using, and bake 15 – 20 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned.
- Let cool at least 10 minutes and serve.