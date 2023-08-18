A wide variety of baked fruit desserts are similar but have different names and variations depending on the region you live in. For some people, cobbler consists of a fruit base with a biscuit-like topping.

For other people, a cobbler is more like a cake. And that’s the kind of cobbler that Kylee is talking about for this segment. She’s calling it a cobbler cake to avoid confusion.

So why make this type of cobbler as opposed to the biscuit-like cobbler? Well, peaches don’t get as saucy as berries when baked, so cobbler biscuits wouldn’t soak up the peach juices like they would soak up berry juices. But peaches do bake up nicely into a cake-like cobbler.

Photo by; Kylee

Here’s what Kylee likes about this cobbler cake:

You don’t need to peel the peaches! The skin gives the peaches slice structure

You can make it in one bowl.

It’s delicious warm, room temperature, or cold. Kylee’s preference is warm with a scoop of ice cream.

What’s the best way to remove the pit? There is a new trick that has gone viral on TikTok involving needle nose pliers. Can you use canned or frozen peaches? No to canned (too mushy), yes to frozen (thaw first). Will any fruit work? Any stone fruit will work. Apples would probably work also, but you would have to cook them to soften them first.

Ingredients:

4 fresh peaches (about 12-14 ounces)

1/4 cup peach schnapps (optional)

1/2 cup sliced almonds

8 tablespoons (1 stick or 113 grams) Challenge unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (200 grams) brown sugar

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups (360 ml) buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons decorating or Demerara sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice peaches into 1/2-inch slices and place in a bowl with peach schnapps. Set aside. Spread almonds on a baking sheet and bake until toasted about 7-8 minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, place butter in an 11×7-inch baking dish. Place the dish in the oven and allow the butter to melt. This should only take a few minutes. Set the baking dish aside. Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and salt in a large bowl. Add buttermilk and almond extract to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Pour batter in an even layer over melted butter. Spoon peaches over the batter. Sprinkle with almonds and decorate sugar. Bake for 50 minutes or until golden brown. Check doneness by lightly tapping the center of the cake. If the cake bounces back, it’s done.