Kylee’s Kitchen: Peach dumplings stuffed with goat cheese and prosciutto

August is National Peach Month. While peach cobbler is always a tasty and reliable treat, Kylee Scales is being a bit more ambitious in Kylee’s Kitchen.

She is taking a sweet and savory approach with a recipe for peach dumplings that includes prosciutto and goat cheese. Don’t be spooked — peaches are more versatile than you think!

Peach dumplings stuffed with goat cheese and prosciutto

Yield: 4 dumplings

Ingredients for the pie dough

150 grams all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (3 grams) salt

113 grams Challenge unsalted butter, cold, cut in 1/2” cubes

113 grams white cheddar cheese, shredded

60 grams cold water

Ingredients for the filling

4 ounces goat cheese

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 Tablespoons (40 grams) honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 yellow peaches, cut in half, pit removed

4 slices prosciutto

Ingredients for the egg wash

1 whole egg

1 Tablespoon water

Ingredients for the lemon thyme honey

4 sprigs thyme

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup (170 grams) honey

Directions for the pie dough

Stir flour and salt together. Add cubes of butter and mix until butter is coated in flour. Cut butter into flour with hands or pastry cutter until butter is size of walnut halves. Alternative method: Add flour/butter mixture to food processor and pulse until butter is size of walnut halves. Stir in cheese. Add water to flour mixture and use hands to mix until dough holds together easily. It shouldn’t be totally smooth. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, form into disk, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Dough can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Directions for the goat cheese filling

Mix everything but the peaches and prosciutto together. Use melon baller to scoop out some of the center of each peach half to make room for goat cheese filling. Add about 2 Tablespoons of goat cheese filling to cavity of one peach half. Place other peach half on top. Wrap slice of prosciutto around peach. Repeat with remaining peaches. Set aside while rolling out dough.

Directions for assembly

Roll out pie dough on lightly floured surface to 1/4″ thick. Cut dough into 4 even pieces. Place peach on center of one piece of dough. Gently pick up part of the dough and stretch it upward to top of peach. Continue all the way around the peach. Dough will pleat naturally. Lightly press dough down in the center at the top of the peach to seal. Repeat with remaining peaches and transfer dumplings to refrigerator for about 15 minutes or until dough is firm. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Make egg wash by mixing together egg and water. Remove dumplings from refrigerator and place on baking sheet. Brush dough with egg wash. Place in oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until dough is crisp and golden. Remove dumplings from oven and cool for 5 minutes while you make honey.

Directions for the lemon thyme honey

Stuff thyme sprigs into microwave-safe container and pour lemon juice on top. Add honey to container and heat in microwave for 2 minutes. Drizzle honey over dumplings and serve.