December is National Pear Month, and we’re celebrating the monthlong food holiday in Kylee’s Kitchen.
Pears are an often underutilized fall and winter fruit, and poaching them is a simple way to make them tender and flavorful.
Poached pear chocolate tart
Yield: One 9-inch tart
Ingredients for sweet tart dough
- 200 grams all-purpose flour
- 80 grams powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 3.5 ounces (7 Tablespoons) Challenge European unsalted butter
- 1 egg
- 30 grams almond meal
Ingredients for the poached pears
- 1 (750 milliliter) bottle red wine
- 1 (750 milliliter) bottle white wine
- 200 grams (1 cup) granulated sugar
- 4 strips orange peel
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 teaspoons cloves
- 2 star anise pods
- 6 Bosc pears, peeled, cored, and cut into eighths
Ingredients for the chocolate frangipane
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 120 grams (1 1/4 cup) almond meal
- 120 grams (1/2 cup) Nutella or similar chocolate spread
- 50 grams (1/2 stick) Challenge unsalted butter, melted
Directions for the sweet tart dough
- Sift flour, powered sugar, salt and baking powder, and add to mixing bowl with paddle attachment.
- Add butter and mix on medium speed until mealy.
- Add egg and once dough begins to come together, add almond meal and mix until dough comes together.
- Cover dough and chill in refrigerator for minimum of 2 hours and up to 2 days.
Directions for the poached pears
- Pour red wine into one medium saucepan and white wine into another medium saucepan.
- Add 100 grams granulated sugar, 2 strips orange peel, 1 cinnamon stick, 1 teaspoon cloves, and 1 star anise pod to the saucepan with the red wine. Add remaining orange peel, cinnamon stick, cloves and star anise pod to the saucepan with the white wine.
- Bring both saucepans to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
- Add half the pear slices to the red wine and half the pear slices to the white wine.
- Simmer pear slices. Turn off heat and allow pears to soak in poaching liquid until cool.
Directions for the chocolate frangipane
- Beat eggs and egg yolk.
- Mix in almond meal, chocolate spread, and butter. Set aside.
Directions for assembly
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Roll dough to 1/8-inch thick and place in tart pan. Press down into corners.
- Line dough with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and remove pie weights.
- Prick bottom and sides of pie dough with fork.
- Bake another 10 minutes and remove from oven. Let tart shell cool.
- Spread frangipane evenly in tart.
- Arrange pears onto filling in circular pattern.
- Bake 45 minutes or until frangipane puffs up and envelops pears. Monitor tart—if edges brown too much, cover with aluminum foil.
- Remove from oven and cool on wire rack.
- Carefully remove tart from pan. Serve with crushed pistachios and creme fraiche if desired.