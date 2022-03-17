We’re going green for St. Patrick’s Day in Kylee’s Kitchen!
We’re not going the traditional route with corned beef hash either. We’re talking naturally green cookies: no dyes or artificial coloring — just matcha powder.
Here’s Kylie Scales’ recipe for Pot of Gold cookies:
Pot of Gold Cookies
Yield: 20 cookies
Time: About 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 270 grams (2 1/4 cups) all purpose flour
- 4 grams (2 teaspoons) matcha powder
- 3 grams (1 teaspoon) kosher salt
- 4.8 grams (1 teaspoon) baking soda
- 2.4 grams (1/2 teaspoon) baking powder
- 170 grams (3/4 cup) Challenge unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 200 grams (1 cup) granulated sugar
- 107 grams (1/2 cup) light brown sugar
- 1 large egg (50 grams)
- 1 egg yolk (15 grams)
- 4 grams (1 teaspoon) vanilla bean paste (substitute vanilla extract if unavailable)
- 112 grams (1 cup) Funfetti chips (substitute white chocolate chips if unavailable)
- 20 caramels, unwrapped (I used Werther’s Original Chewy Caramels)
- Optional: Lucky Charms marshmallows
Directions
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
- Mix flour, matcha powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in bowl. Set aside.
- Cream butter and both sugars on high speed for about 3 minutes until the mixture is pale yellow and appears light and fluffy.
- Add egg, egg yolk, and vanilla bean paste and mix until fully incorporated.
- Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low until just combined.
- Stir in Funfetti chips by hand.
- Portion dough into rounded tablespoon (I used a #30 cookie scoop, which is about 2 tablespoons) and press one caramel into the center of the dough.
- Cover caramel with dough and roll into ball. If decorating with Lucky Charms marshmallows, this is the time to press the marshmallows in the dough.
- Place dough on prepared baking sheets and refrigerate for 2 hours. 15 minutes before dough is ready, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Remove dough from refrigerator and place in oven. Bake until edges turn golden brown, about 9 to 10 minutes.
- Let cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to cooling rack to cool completely.
- Store cookies in airtight container at room temperature.
TIP: For softer caramel bite, microwave cooled cookies for 10 seconds before eating.