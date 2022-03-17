We’re going green for St. Patrick’s Day in Kylee’s Kitchen!

We’re not going the traditional route with corned beef hash either. We’re talking naturally green cookies: no dyes or artificial coloring — just matcha powder.

Here’s Kylie Scales’ recipe for Pot of Gold cookies:

Pot of Gold Cookies

Yield: 20 cookies

Time: About 45 minutes

Ingredients

270 grams (2 1/4 cups) all purpose flour

4 grams (2 teaspoons) matcha powder

3 grams (1 teaspoon) kosher salt

4.8 grams (1 teaspoon) baking soda

2.4 grams (1/2 teaspoon) baking powder

170 grams (3/4 cup) Challenge unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

200 grams (1 cup) granulated sugar

107 grams (1/2 cup) light brown sugar

1 large egg (50 grams)

1 egg yolk (15 grams)

4 grams (1 teaspoon) vanilla bean paste (substitute vanilla extract if unavailable)

112 grams (1 cup) Funfetti chips (substitute white chocolate chips if unavailable)

20 caramels, unwrapped (I used Werther’s Original Chewy Caramels)

Optional: Lucky Charms marshmallows

Directions

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside. Mix flour, matcha powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in bowl. Set aside. Cream butter and both sugars on high speed for about 3 minutes until the mixture is pale yellow and appears light and fluffy. Add egg, egg yolk, and vanilla bean paste and mix until fully incorporated. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low until just combined. Stir in Funfetti chips by hand. Portion dough into rounded tablespoon (I used a #30 cookie scoop, which is about 2 tablespoons) and press one caramel into the center of the dough. Cover caramel with dough and roll into ball. If decorating with Lucky Charms marshmallows, this is the time to press the marshmallows in the dough. Place dough on prepared baking sheets and refrigerate for 2 hours. 15 minutes before dough is ready, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove dough from refrigerator and place in oven. Bake until edges turn golden brown, about 9 to 10 minutes. Let cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to cooling rack to cool completely. Store cookies in airtight container at room temperature.

TIP: For softer caramel bite, microwave cooled cookies for 10 seconds before eating.