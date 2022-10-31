It’s no trick — Kylee Scales has got the treats covered for Halloween!
She’s created hand pie recipes that will hit the spot for people looking for a sweet fix or those wanting something a little more savory.
Let’s head inside Kylee’s Kitchen for more.
Spinach artichoke hand pies
Yield: Makes 3 pies
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
- 1 sheet puff pastry
- 3 slices prosciutto
- 1/2 cup spinach artichoke dip
- 3 green olives with pimentos, cut in half
- Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 Tablespoon water)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Use circle cookie cutter or jar lid to create 6 large circles on puff pastry. Use end of piping tip or other small circle cutter to create 6 small circles. Fold 3 of the small circles in half.
- Place 3 large circles on baking sheet and brush egg wash around the edge.
- Top each large circle with 1 piece prosciutto and add about 2 Tablespoons spinach artichoke dip on top of prosciutto.
- Cover with large circle and seal the edge using fork prongs.
- Add 1 small circle to center of hand pie. Place half green olive on top. Place folded small circle partly over olive so it looks like an eyelid.
- Brush the pies with egg wash.
- Place in oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown.
- Remove from oven and serve.
- Refrigerate leftover pies and eat within 3 days.
Warm-spiced cherry hand pies
Yield: Makes 2 hand pies
Time: About 90 minutes
Ingredients for the filling
- 1 cup cherries (thawed if frozen)
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- 1 teaspoon Grand Marnier
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 ground cloves
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
Ingredients for the dough
- 113 grams (8 tablespoons or 1 stick) Challenge European Style Unsalted Butter
- 150 grams (1 1/4) cups all-purpose flour
- 13 grams (1 Tablespoon) granulated sugar
- 1 gram (1/4 teaspoon) kosher salt
- 60 grams (1/4 cup ice water)
- Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 Tablespoon water)
- Optional: 1 Tablespoon cherry jam, 10 almond slices
Directions for the filling
- Mix together all ingredients and set aside.
Directions for the dough
- Cut butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in freezer for at least 20 minutes or until very cold.
- In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt.
- Cut butter into flour mixture with pastry blender or food processor until butter is pea-sized.
- Make well in flour mixture and add water.
- Mix to create shaggy mixture then knead to form dough. If dough is too dry, add up to 2 Tablespoons additional ice water.
- Form dough into flat disc and wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days.
- Once dough is chilled, preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Roll dough out on floured surface to 1/8-inch thick.
- Trace hand on wax paper or parchment paper and cut out with scissors. This will be your stencil.
- Place paper hand on pie dough and cut out with knife. Continue three more times so you have a total of 4 hands, gathering and re-rolling dough if necessary.
- Place 2 dough hands on baking sheet. Brush edges with egg wash.
- Put 1/4 to 1/2 cup cherry filling in center of each palm.
- Place a second hand on top of each of the hands. Use a fork to crimp the edges.
- Brush the hands with egg wash, sprinkle with additional granulated sugar if desired, and place in oven.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until pie dough is golden brown. Remove from oven.
- Spread small amount of jam onto each fingertip. Place almond slice on jam so it looks like nails.
- Serve immediately. Store leftovers at room temperature. Eat hand pies within 3 days.