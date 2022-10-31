It’s no trick — Kylee Scales has got the treats covered for Halloween!

She’s created hand pie recipes that will hit the spot for people looking for a sweet fix or those wanting something a little more savory.

Let’s head inside Kylee’s Kitchen for more.

Spinach artichoke hand pies

Yield: Makes 3 pies

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry

3 slices prosciutto

1/2 cup spinach artichoke dip

3 green olives with pimentos, cut in half

Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 Tablespoon water)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Use circle cookie cutter or jar lid to create 6 large circles on puff pastry. Use end of piping tip or other small circle cutter to create 6 small circles. Fold 3 of the small circles in half. Place 3 large circles on baking sheet and brush egg wash around the edge. Top each large circle with 1 piece prosciutto and add about 2 Tablespoons spinach artichoke dip on top of prosciutto. Cover with large circle and seal the edge using fork prongs. Add 1 small circle to center of hand pie. Place half green olive on top. Place folded small circle partly over olive so it looks like an eyelid. Brush the pies with egg wash. Place in oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve. Refrigerate leftover pies and eat within 3 days.

Warm-spiced cherry hand pies

Yield: Makes 2 hand pies

Time: About 90 minutes

Ingredients for the filling

1 cup cherries (thawed if frozen)

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 teaspoon Grand Marnier

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

Ingredients for the dough

113 grams (8 tablespoons or 1 stick) Challenge European Style Unsalted Butter

150 grams (1 1/4) cups all-purpose flour

13 grams (1 Tablespoon) granulated sugar

1 gram (1/4 teaspoon) kosher salt

60 grams (1/4 cup ice water)

Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 Tablespoon water)

Optional: 1 Tablespoon cherry jam, 10 almond slices

Directions for the filling

Mix together all ingredients and set aside.

Directions for the dough

Cut butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in freezer for at least 20 minutes or until very cold. In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Cut butter into flour mixture with pastry blender or food processor until butter is pea-sized. Make well in flour mixture and add water. Mix to create shaggy mixture then knead to form dough. If dough is too dry, add up to 2 Tablespoons additional ice water. Form dough into flat disc and wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days. Once dough is chilled, preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll dough out on floured surface to 1/8-inch thick. Trace hand on wax paper or parchment paper and cut out with scissors. This will be your stencil. Place paper hand on pie dough and cut out with knife. Continue three more times so you have a total of 4 hands, gathering and re-rolling dough if necessary. Place 2 dough hands on baking sheet. Brush edges with egg wash. Put 1/4 to 1/2 cup cherry filling in center of each palm. Place a second hand on top of each of the hands. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Brush the hands with egg wash, sprinkle with additional granulated sugar if desired, and place in oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until pie dough is golden brown. Remove from oven. Spread small amount of jam onto each fingertip. Place almond slice on jam so it looks like nails. Serve immediately. Store leftovers at room temperature. Eat hand pies within 3 days.